Dream Team 100 Sets Its Next Referral Retreat For January 21 To 23 In Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ, October 10, 2026 - Dream Team 100, an invitation only referral mastermind for six and seven figure coaches, will hold its Scale with Referrals retreat on January 21 to 23 in Phoenix, Arizona. The retreat is capped at fifty curated coaches and is the second of the two in person gatherings the community runs each year, following one held in Scottsdale in August.

The three day schedule, published in advance on the community's site, gives each day a single job. Attendance is $5,000 per person with all meals included, and the venue is described on the page as a luxury private property to be announced closer to the date.

Three Days With Three Different Jobs

The published agenda assigns one purpose per day rather than running parallel tracks. Day one is Matchmaking Day, set aside for attendees to meet the referral partners they have been matched with. Day two is Referral Day, given over to generating introductions live in the room rather than exchanging contact details for later. Day three is Deal Day, for turning those conversations into agreed partnerships and terms.

Each day runs from nine in the morning to five in the afternoon, with dinner at the property afterwards and an evening program. The structure reflects a position founder Sebastian Cruze has stated publicly about where business actually originates for a coaching practice. "Everything you need to scale is one referral away," he writes on the community's site.

Three additions come with a seat. A private room at the property for four nights, which the page notes is limited in number. A guest place for a friend, partner, spouse or client at no additional cost. And referral partner matching carried out by Cruze before the retreat begins, so attendees arrive with named matches rather than a room of strangers.

Who Can Attend

Dream Team 100 holds one chosen expert per niche against a membership ceiling of one hundred, so attendance is not open registration. Members attend, and guest places depend on whether the guest's professional category is still unclaimed inside the community.

The site publishes the categories currently open, spanning wealth, health and happiness, and lists a waitlist rather than a second seat for any category already held by a member. The retreat is aimed at coaches the community describes as purpose driven and spiritually connected, operating at six or seven figures with an offer already converting.

Full details of the schedule, the investment and the open categories are published at the retreat page.

About Dream Team 100

Dream Team 100 is a highly curated referral mastermind of six and seven figure coaches, founded by Sebastian Cruze. The community operates on a one expert per niche model with membership capped at one hundred members and a waitlist for niches already claimed. Its stated mission is to raise consciousness in the USA through referrals, and its stated vision is one hundred entrepreneurs impacting one billion people. Membership is by application and invitation. More information is available at dreamteam100.