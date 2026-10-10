Infinix GT 50 Pro To Launch In India On October 27 With Supercar-Inspired Design And India's First Hydroflow Liquid Cooling System
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, October 10, 2026: Infinix has confirmed that its much-awaited GT 50 Pro will launch in India on October 27, marking the next chapter in the brand's GT series. Built around the idea of Gaming Together, the upcoming smartphone brings performance-led engineering and a design language inspired by the world of supercars, giving the GT 50 Pro a distinctly aggressive and dynamic identity.
The GT 50 Pro will feature a Cyber Mecha-inspired design, drawing on a supercar's sculpted form with aerodynamic lines, a tapered waistline, and a streamlined curve inspired by wind-tunnel design. Its back panel features a Kevlar-style textured finish, built on a 2D composite panel designed to balance durability with a lightweight feel.
The device will be available in two distinctive colourways - Black Abyss and Red Blaze, with the design of each colourway complementing the liquid cooling system beneath it. Black Abyss pairs a distinctive green liquid-cooling accent, while Red Blaze pairs red liquid cooling, adding another layer to the phone's performance-inspired visual identity.
The GT 50 Pro features Infinix's HydroFlow Liquid Cooling system, with India's first Explicit Viewport Design, which makes the cooling technology visible through the phone's back panel. A dedicated window reveals the liquid cooling channels, while a specially developed printing process creates a 3D texture with light-and-shadow effects inspired by mechanical pipes. This design brings the phone's supercar-inspired aesthetic to life while highlighting the technology beneath its surface. At its core, a self-developed flow-channel design and dual-pump system work together to support efficient liquid cooling, combining distinctive design with functional performance.
Adding to the GT 50 Pro's distinctive design is Infinix's Mechanical Lighting Waves, featuring four RGB light strips arranged in the brand's signature GT crosshair pattern. The lighting system responds to incoming calls, gaming sessions and music playback, with 14 lighting effects and eight customisable colour options, including solid and gradient styles. Users can personalise the lighting for different scenarios, adding a dynamic visual element to the phone's supercar-inspired design.
The phone also introduces GT Trigger 2.0, with dual pressure-sensitive shoulder buttons integrated into the top edges of the device. Designed to bring a more controller-like interaction to the smartphone, the triggers can recognise different levels of pressure and can be assigned to actions such as aiming, firing, camera zoom or launching apps - allowing users to access key functions without reaching for the screen.
With its supercar-inspired silhouette, dynamic mechanical lighting and purpose-built gaming controls, the GT 50 Pro is set to bring a more expressive take on what a performance smartphone can look and feel like.
The Infinix GT 50 Pro launches in India on October 27.
*India's First HydroFlow Liquid Cooling System - Based on publicly available information for smartphones launched in India as of October 2026. 'First' refers to the HydroFlow Liquid Cooling System's Explicit Viewport Design.
About Infinix India
Founded in 2013, Infinix is a trendy tech brand crafted for young consumers. With a presence in over 70 countries, Infinix delivers cutting-edge technology, stylish design, and outstanding performance. No.1 in India with user satisfaction in services and 2nd largest service network in India, our product line-up includes smartphones, TWS earbuds, smartwatches, laptops, and smart TVs. In 2023, Infinix was recognized in Kantar and Google's top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders Report and ranked sixth in Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024 in the Asia-Pacific sector.
The GT 50 Pro will feature a Cyber Mecha-inspired design, drawing on a supercar's sculpted form with aerodynamic lines, a tapered waistline, and a streamlined curve inspired by wind-tunnel design. Its back panel features a Kevlar-style textured finish, built on a 2D composite panel designed to balance durability with a lightweight feel.
The device will be available in two distinctive colourways - Black Abyss and Red Blaze, with the design of each colourway complementing the liquid cooling system beneath it. Black Abyss pairs a distinctive green liquid-cooling accent, while Red Blaze pairs red liquid cooling, adding another layer to the phone's performance-inspired visual identity.
The GT 50 Pro features Infinix's HydroFlow Liquid Cooling system, with India's first Explicit Viewport Design, which makes the cooling technology visible through the phone's back panel. A dedicated window reveals the liquid cooling channels, while a specially developed printing process creates a 3D texture with light-and-shadow effects inspired by mechanical pipes. This design brings the phone's supercar-inspired aesthetic to life while highlighting the technology beneath its surface. At its core, a self-developed flow-channel design and dual-pump system work together to support efficient liquid cooling, combining distinctive design with functional performance.
Adding to the GT 50 Pro's distinctive design is Infinix's Mechanical Lighting Waves, featuring four RGB light strips arranged in the brand's signature GT crosshair pattern. The lighting system responds to incoming calls, gaming sessions and music playback, with 14 lighting effects and eight customisable colour options, including solid and gradient styles. Users can personalise the lighting for different scenarios, adding a dynamic visual element to the phone's supercar-inspired design.
The phone also introduces GT Trigger 2.0, with dual pressure-sensitive shoulder buttons integrated into the top edges of the device. Designed to bring a more controller-like interaction to the smartphone, the triggers can recognise different levels of pressure and can be assigned to actions such as aiming, firing, camera zoom or launching apps - allowing users to access key functions without reaching for the screen.
With its supercar-inspired silhouette, dynamic mechanical lighting and purpose-built gaming controls, the GT 50 Pro is set to bring a more expressive take on what a performance smartphone can look and feel like.
The Infinix GT 50 Pro launches in India on October 27.
*India's First HydroFlow Liquid Cooling System - Based on publicly available information for smartphones launched in India as of October 2026. 'First' refers to the HydroFlow Liquid Cooling System's Explicit Viewport Design.
About Infinix India
Founded in 2013, Infinix is a trendy tech brand crafted for young consumers. With a presence in over 70 countries, Infinix delivers cutting-edge technology, stylish design, and outstanding performance. No.1 in India with user satisfaction in services and 2nd largest service network in India, our product line-up includes smartphones, TWS earbuds, smartwatches, laptops, and smart TVs. In 2023, Infinix was recognized in Kantar and Google's top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders Report and ranked sixth in Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024 in the Asia-Pacific sector.
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