ENTOD Pharmaceuticals Calls For Renaming 'Mental Health' As 'Mind Health' To Break Stigma
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 10 October 2026: On the occasion of World Mental Health Day, ENTOD Pharmaceuticals has called for a global conversation on replacing the term "Mental Health" with "Mind Health", arguing that changing the language could be an important step towards breaking longstanding social stigma surrounding psychological wellbeing and psychiatric conditions.
While "Mental Health" remains the internationally recognised medical term, ENTOD believes the word "mental" continues to carry negative associations in many societies, potentially discouraging open conversations and help-seeking.
The company proposes "Mind Health" as a more positive, dignified, inclusive and empowering expression, encompassing emotional wellbeing, psychological resilience, neurodevelopmental awareness and psychiatric care.
Nikkhil K Masurkar, CEO of ENTOD Pharmaceuticals, said "We speak openly about cardiac, metabolic, eye, skin and physical health. So why should the health of our minds be treated any differently? Unfortunately, the word 'mental' still carries negative associations in many societies and is often used as an insult in everyday conversations. If we are serious about eliminating stigma, shouldn't we also question the language we use? I believe 'Mind Health' is a more positive, dignified and empowering expression that could encourage people to speak openly and seek help without fear of judgement. This is not about changing medical science or diminishing the seriousness of psychiatric conditions. It is about changing perceptions, breaking stereotypes and making psychological wellbeing everyone's priority."
Through its #CallItMindHealth campaign, ENTOD is urging the World Health Organization (WHO), international medical associations, mental healthcare professionals and policymakers to initiate a serious dialogue on whether more inclusive terminology could help normalise psychological wellbeing and encourage people to seek care without fear or embarrassment.
The company emphasised that the proposed change is not intended to replace established clinical diagnoses or diminish the seriousness of psychiatric illnesses, but to promote a more compassionate, inclusive and stigma-free public health narrative.
"Our minds deserve the same care, dignity and attention as every other part of our bodies" Masurkar further added.
About ENTOD Pharmaceuticals
ENTOD Pharmaceuticals is a global, research-driven pharmaceutical company with over 48 years of expertise in Ophthalmology, ENT and Dermatology. With a portfolio of more than 300 formulations, a global workforce exceeding 2,000 professionals and a presence across 67 countries, ENTOD is committed to advancing pharmaceutical innovation and improving patient outcomes worldwide. Its products are manufactured in accordance with stringent international GMP requirements and European-certified quality standards, reflecting the company's commitment to quality, safety and scientific excellence.
While "Mental Health" remains the internationally recognised medical term, ENTOD believes the word "mental" continues to carry negative associations in many societies, potentially discouraging open conversations and help-seeking.
The company proposes "Mind Health" as a more positive, dignified, inclusive and empowering expression, encompassing emotional wellbeing, psychological resilience, neurodevelopmental awareness and psychiatric care.
Nikkhil K Masurkar, CEO of ENTOD Pharmaceuticals, said "We speak openly about cardiac, metabolic, eye, skin and physical health. So why should the health of our minds be treated any differently? Unfortunately, the word 'mental' still carries negative associations in many societies and is often used as an insult in everyday conversations. If we are serious about eliminating stigma, shouldn't we also question the language we use? I believe 'Mind Health' is a more positive, dignified and empowering expression that could encourage people to speak openly and seek help without fear of judgement. This is not about changing medical science or diminishing the seriousness of psychiatric conditions. It is about changing perceptions, breaking stereotypes and making psychological wellbeing everyone's priority."
Through its #CallItMindHealth campaign, ENTOD is urging the World Health Organization (WHO), international medical associations, mental healthcare professionals and policymakers to initiate a serious dialogue on whether more inclusive terminology could help normalise psychological wellbeing and encourage people to seek care without fear or embarrassment.
The company emphasised that the proposed change is not intended to replace established clinical diagnoses or diminish the seriousness of psychiatric illnesses, but to promote a more compassionate, inclusive and stigma-free public health narrative.
"Our minds deserve the same care, dignity and attention as every other part of our bodies" Masurkar further added.
About ENTOD Pharmaceuticals
ENTOD Pharmaceuticals is a global, research-driven pharmaceutical company with over 48 years of expertise in Ophthalmology, ENT and Dermatology. With a portfolio of more than 300 formulations, a global workforce exceeding 2,000 professionals and a presence across 67 countries, ENTOD is committed to advancing pharmaceutical innovation and improving patient outcomes worldwide. Its products are manufactured in accordance with stringent international GMP requirements and European-certified quality standards, reflecting the company's commitment to quality, safety and scientific excellence.
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