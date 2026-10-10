Drugs, Foreign Cigarettes Worth Rs 10 Crore Seized In Mizoram Two Arrested

MENAFN - IANS) Aizawl, Oct 10 (IANS) The Assam Rifles, in coordination with other law enforcement agencies, seized methamphetamine tablets and foreign-made cigarettes worth around Rs 10 crore in three separate operations in Mizoram and arrested two alleged smugglers and drug peddlers, officials said on Saturday.

A defence spokesman said that based on credible intelligence regarding transhipment of narcotics in Tlangsam areas in bordering Champhai District, troops of Assam Rifles launched a targeted operation. During the operation, the team carried out thorough checking of the suspected area and recovered 11 kg of methamphetamine tablets, a highly dangerous narcotic substance, packed in ten boxes. The recovered contraband has an estimated market value of approximately Rs 8.80 crore. The seized contraband was subsequently handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department in Champhai for further investigation and requisite legal proceedings.

The highly addictive methamphetamine tablets (also called Yaba tablet or party tablet) contain a mix of methamphetamine and caffeine and are misused as high-dosage drugs in neighbouring Bangladesh and neighbouring countries, besides India. This drug is banned in India.

In the second operation, based on specific intelligence regarding smuggling of contraband items, Assam Rifles launched an operation in the Bethel areas of the same Champhai District. During the operation, the team recovered 30 Cases of illegal foreign-origin V Cigarettes, valued at approximately Rs 72 lakh. One individual was also apprehended during the operation. The seized contraband and the apprehended individual were subsequently handed over to the Legal Metrology Department in Champhai district for further investigation and requisite legal proceedings.

In the third operation, based on specific intelligence regarding smuggling of cigarettes, Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with Aizawl District Executive Force, conducted an operation at Seling. During the operation, the team recovered 14 Master boxes and 249 boxes of foreign-origin cigarettes, containing a total of 1,89,800 cigarette sticks, valued at approximately Rs 47.45 lakh. One person was apprehended, and one car carrying the contraband was seized. The apprehended individual, along with the seized cigarettes and vehicle, was subsequently taken into custody by Aizawl District Executive Force for further legal proceedings.

These successful operations reflect the continued commitment of Assam Rifles, in close coordination with civil agencies, towards curbing the smuggling of contraband and maintaining security in Mizoram, an Assam Rifles statement said.

Mizoram and Manipur have emerged as major drug-trafficking corridors in the Northeast because of their long and porous international borders with Myanmar and their proximity to the Golden Triangle, one of the world's major illicit narcotics-producing regions.

Six districts of Mizoram and five districts of Manipur share around 910 km of unfenced international border with Myanmar, making the region vulnerable to cross-border smuggling of narcotics and other contraband.