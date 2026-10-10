'There's A Loss In His Family': Cockroach Janta Party Seeks Abhijeet Dipke's Release, Calls Detention 'Abduction'

October 10, 2026 – Police detained Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), on Saturday. Just hours later, his 85-year-old grandmother died. The CJP now demands Delhi Police release Dipke immediately. His family and lawyers report no contact.

Police picked up Dipke and other CJP members at Delhi airport. They had just arrived from Mumbai. This happened before a planned protest at Jantar Mantar. The CJP wanted to challenge electoral roll irregularities. They also sought Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation. Police had already denied permission for their demonstration.

Detained on Arrival

Aboard the flight - Delhi Police personnel boarded Dipke's plane. They detained him, along with CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, right there. Dipke started a live Instagram broadcast, openly challenging the police. He and his party call the detention illegal. They claim it's a dictatorial crackdown. Officers, they say, had no official papers. Delhi Police, however, calls these "preventive detentions," citing the unpermitted protest.

1,100 people. That's how many Delhi Police detained across the city on Saturday. All in anticipation of the CJP protest. Police also took CJP legal head Ratna Singh and YouTuber Dhruv Rathee into custody, or confined them to their homes, during the tight security sweep.

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Family Tragedy During Detention

Savitribai Shankarrao Dipke, 85, passed away. Dipke's paternal grandmother died at 11:30 AM on Saturday in Santuk Pimpri village, Hingoli district, Maharashtra. She had a prolonged illness. Family sources say her last rites will be held Sunday, October 11, 2026, at 10 AM.

Can his family reach him? Initially, they struggled to contact Dipke. His detention in Delhi created a barrier. A cousin said Dipke had not seen his grandmother for 20 to 25 days. After the tragic news, Delhi Police informed Dipke. They offered to help him travel home for the last rites, citing humanitarian grounds.

What will Abhijeet Dipke do? He faces a stark choice: continue his protest in custody or accept the police offer and attend his grandmother's funeral. Meanwhile, his party keeps demanding his immediate, unconditional release.