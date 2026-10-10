Bengaluru: Colourful Navaratri Dolls Draw Crowds To Gandhi Bazaar Ahead Of Dasara 2026

Colourful Navaratri dolls are drawing shoppers to Bengaluru's Gandhi Bazaar ahead of Dasara 2026. From traditional idols to miniature village scenes, the collections celebrate Indian culture, while traders report a slight rise in prices.

As Bengaluru prepares to celebrate Dasara and Navaratri 2026, markets across the city are coming alive with vibrant colours, traditional craftsmanship and festive enthusiasm.

Gandhi Bazaar, one of Bengaluru's popular shopping destinations, has become a key destination for shoppers looking to buy dolls for the traditional Navaratri display known as Gombe Koorisuva.

From miniature figurines and colourful idols to elaborate sets depicting Indian mythology, village life and everyday activities, the markets offer a wide variety of choices to suit different tastes and budgets. With the nine-day festival approaching, families are visiting local shops to select dolls and continue cherished traditions.

Colourful Navaratri dolls have arrived at Gandhi Bazaar and other major markets across Bengaluru, attracting customers preparing for the festivities.

Shops are displaying dolls in various designs and sizes, ranging from small figurines to large, elaborate pieces.

The growing interest highlights the importance of doll arrangements in Navaratri celebrations, particularly among families who preserve the tradition across generations.

The tradition of arranging dolls during Navaratri, known as Gombe Koorisuva in Karnataka, is an important part of the festival's cultural heritage.

Families arrange dolls on tiered platforms, depicting Hindu mythology, deities and aspects of everyday life.

The displays bring families together and help younger generations learn about religious stories, folklore and cultural practices.

This year's collections feature traditional and contemporary dolls, including figures of sages and saints, national icons, animals and birds.

Miniature scenes depicting village life, farming, trade, sports and different professions are also available.

These displays reflect the diversity of Indian culture and allow families to personalise their arrangements.

Bengaluru's Navaratri doll markets offer a mix of traditional figurines and modern designs. Shoppers can choose from clay dolls, painted figures, decorative idols and themed sets. These collections also showcase artisans' modelling, moulding and painting skills, helping preserve traditional craftsmanship.

Prices have reportedly increased slightly this year due to rising raw material costs. Prices vary according to the size, material, design and detailing, giving customers options across different budgets.

Traders encouraged customers to visit local markets and shops instead of relying entirely on e-commerce platforms. Shopping in person allows buyers to examine the dolls' colours, finish, size and quality before purchasing.

It also supports small traders and artisans who depend on seasonal sales during festivals such as Dasara and Navaratri.

With Dasara and Navaratri 2026 approaching, Gandhi Bazaar and other markets across Bengaluru are attracting shoppers looking for traditional dolls and festive decorations. The variety of designs and prices makes these markets popular destinations for families preparing their homes for the celebrations.

As shoppers browse the collections, Gombe Koorisuva continues to connect generations through creativity, faith and shared cultural memories. For many Bengaluru families, arranging Navaratri dolls remains a cherished tradition that brings the festive spirit into their homes.