Durga Puja 2026: Jalpaiguri Lawyer Crafts Stunning Wax Idol After Court Hours

Kunal Biswas fights legal battles in court during the day and pursues art in his free time. The Jalpaiguri lawyer has surprised everyone by crafting a flawless Durga idol using wax. He previously used paper, soap, and medicine packets. The young lawyer stays awake late at night after his busy court schedule. He used around three kilograms of wax to create this small but incredibly detailed idol. Friends and art lovers are amazed by the fine craftsmanship of his wax idol. Kunal lives in the Shirishtala area. His unique artwork has now become a major attraction in the city. Durga Puja expresses the emotion, love, and creativity of Bengalis. The lawyer has portrayed the Goddess in a completely different way this time. He used wax as his main material instead of traditional clay. Shaping wax is easy, but making such a detailed idol is definitely not a simple task. A slight mistake can ruin hours of hard work. He took up this tough challenge and slowly brought his vision to life.

Kunal continues his artwork despite a busy schedule

Kunal handles various court and chamber duties in his professional life. He starts his art practice only after finishing his daily work. He stays up late and spends a few hours every day making this unique idol. He needed patience, focus, and long-term dedication to bring out the fine details in every part of the idol. He says making an idol with wax is extremely difficult. He had to put in a lot of time and effort to give it a perfect look. The idol is almost ready now. However, this is not Kunal's first artistic venture. He has had a deep interest in various art forms since his student days. He made small Durga idols using paper and soap earlier. The young lawyer-artist even crafted idols using medicine packets, clay, and different puja items. He shows his creativity by giving a new artistic shape to discarded or everyday items. Kunal tries to do something different by choosing a new material every time. His wax Durga is the latest addition to these experiments. His family members always encourage his artistic pursuits. Several lawyers from the Jalpaiguri District Court also support him. His colleagues highly appreciate his effort to keep his inner artist alive despite professional commitments.

Kunal wants to keep his passion for art alive

Kunal Biswas spoke about his artwork. He said, 'I always love doing this kind of art. I stay up late to make the idol after finishing my court and chamber work. The work on this unique idol is almost in its final stages. Many lawyers encourage me in this work. Making an idol out of wax is very tough. I spent a lot of time over many days to make this idol because it is a very delicate art form.' Prasenjit Pal is a lawyer at the Jalpaiguri District Court and Kunal's colleague. He also praised Kunal's artwork. He said, 'My junior Kunal makes different types of Durga idols almost every year. His amazing craftsmanship leaves everyone spellbound. He has made a fantastic Durga idol by melting wax this time, and it is mesmerizing everyone.' Kunal is chasing his dreams by balancing the heavy responsibilities of the legal profession and his deep love for art. His initiative is not just a display of unique art, but also a beautiful example of willpower, patience, and creativity. He proves that art does not need expensive materials. It only needs imagination, dedication, and love. He showed this by bringing out the beauty of Goddess Durga using a sensitive material like wax.

Keep an eye on the Asianet News Bangla WhatsApp channel for more news, click here.