When A Hybrid Marathon Meets Live Music: OMODA & JAECOO Sets The Stage For A New Vibe In Mobility

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WUHU, China, Oct. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What happens when a hybrid marathon gets its own BGM, switches to Night Vibe after dark, and even turns into a gaming zone when the car is parked? From October 21 to 22, OMODA & JAECOO is about to deliver an exciting answer.

As a core technology experience of the“DRIVE TO THE NEXT VIBE” International User Summit, taking place from October 19 to 24, the OMODA Super Hybrid Marathon will bring together global media and KOCs for a hybrid road trip that combines hardcore technology challenges with a youthful lifestyle experience. Across real-world urban roads, highways, winding mountain roads, and more, SHS technology will be put to the test in diverse driving scenarios.

This time, the journey goes beyond professional technology testing. Three themed experiences - AI Music, Night Vibe, and Gaming Vibe - will unfold along the route, turning the OMODA Super Hybrid Marathon into a journey full of fresh experiences and new ways to play. A whole new hybrid Vibe is about to hit the road.









Three Models, One Challenge: Let Real Roads Put SHS to the Test

How capable can hybrid technology really be? There is no better proving ground than the real road.

Can it remain quiet and smooth in congested city traffic? Can it deliver effortless power while cruising at highway speeds? And across changing road conditions, what results will it achieve in energy consumption and combined range?

At this year's OMODA Super Hybrid Marathon, the OMODA 4 SHS-H, OMODA 5 NEXT, and OMODA 7 SHS-H will take on the challenge together, facing diverse real-world conditions across urban roads, highways, winding mountain roads, and more. From power response and driving refinement to energy consumption and combined range, all three models will undergo comprehensive testing under unified standards, putting the capabilities of SHS technology to the test in real-world driving.





There is another highlight worth watching in this technology challenge - the world-premiere 5-kWh technology featured on the OMODA 7 SHS-H.

Why does an HEV that requires no external charging need a 5-kWh battery? And when a larger battery is integrated into a hybrid system, could the benefits go far beyond energy efficiency?

More Electric brings a quieter, smoother driving experience through hybrid electric assistance. More Powerful delivers responsive performance across diverse driving conditions. More Lifestyle extends the in-car experience into more leisure and everyday scenarios.

From real-road performance to new experiences after parking, the OMODA 7 SHS-H will further demonstrate the new possibilities unlocked by 5-kWh technology.

This time, both the hardcore capabilities of SHS and the next-level experience enabled by 5-kWh technology will be revealed in real-world scenarios.









From a Sunset Live House to a Trunk-Side NightClub: How Much Fun Can This Marathon Be?

If hardcore technology forms the foundation of the OMODA Super Hybrid Marathon, the real surprises come from the new Vibes waiting to be unlocked along the way.

Imagine a sunset by the river meeting a mobile Live House. As golden light spreads across the water and music blends with the evening breeze, the intelligent cockpit transforms into a personal music space. From personalized music recommendations to spontaneous karaoke sessions, when music meets the scenery, even a familiar journey takes on a completely new rhythm.

And once night falls, another surprise is only just beginning. Who would have thought that the rear of a car could become a new social hotspot for young people? Neon lights, creative drinks, and a mobile bar come together to create an unexpected trunk-side NightClub. The car is no longer simply a means of transportation, but a new space connecting music, trends, and social life.

And there is still more to come. When the in-car display meets a customized game controller, what can the familiar cockpit become? A mobile gaming station is ready to come online, turning breaks along the journey into opportunities to jump into a game anytime, anywhere.

From sunset music by the Qiantang River, to trunk-side fun after dark, and on to a gaming world inside the cockpit, three different Vibes are opening up new possibilities for this OMODA Super Hybrid Marathon.

When a professional technology endurance test transforms into a moving celebration of young lifestyles, how many more unexpected experiences can an OMODA & JAECOO hybrid unlock?

On October 21, the OMODA Super Hybrid Marathon officially hits the road.

See you on the road for the next hybrid Vibe.

About OMODA & JAECOO

As a youthful, personalized global brand, OMODA & JAECOO lives by the vision of“Co-creating a Beautiful Life with Young People.” OMODA is dedicated to embracing pioneering global consumers, striving to build“the World's Leading Crossover Brand.” It delivers fashion-forward vehicles with cutting-edge design and futuristic technology to Gen Z, redefining trendy travel culture with a crossover attitude. JAECOO adheres to the philosophy of“From Classic, Beyond Classic,” and is committed to becoming a“Global Elegant Off-Road Brand.” With exceptional four-wheel drive performance, forward-thinking intelligent technologies, and outstanding safety features, it leads a new era of elegant off-road driving.

Born Green, OMODA & JAECOO leverages the world-leading SHS super hybrid technology (covering both PHEV and HEV) to offer the best hybrid solution for global users, driven by the core advantages of“Super High Power, Super Low Energy Consumption, and Super Long Combined Range.” At the same time, the brand is accelerating its BEV technology deployment, responding to diverse mobility needs with stronger and more comprehensive technological capabilities.

In terms of intelligence, the brand focuses on intelligent driving and intelligent cockpit. Powered by SIVP (Super Intelligent Valet Parking) and AI cockpit technologies as key enablers, it builds a full-scenario smart mobility experience and continues to lead the future of mobility. In addition, in collaboration with AiMOGA, the brand has developed robots that extend smart technology into diverse interactive scenarios, broadening the landscape of smart living.

Driven by deep insights into user needs, the brand hit one million in sales in just three years, setting the fastest global record for growth in the automotive industry. To date, it has expanded into 77 markets worldwide, covering Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East. Europe stands out as a particularly strong market – the brand has already entered 22 European countries and become one of the fastest-growing car brands.

Contact Person: Wu Zehui

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