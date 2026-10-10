Gujarat: 200 NCC Cadets Begin Training For 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' Parade At Statue Of Unity

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Oct 10 (IANS) Around 200 National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets from 22 states, including Gujarat, have begun intensive drill training in Ahmedabad ahead of the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) parade at Kevadia on October 31, marking the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The cadets are training alongside contingents of the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and other Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) under the aegis of the NCC Directorate Gujarat.

The integrated training programme will continue for 10 days, preparing the cadets for their participation in the national unity celebrations at the Statue of Unity, the world's tallest statue, located at Kevadia in Narmada district.

The annual observance of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas commemorates the birth anniversary of Patel, India's first deputy Prime Minister and home minister, who played a central role in the integration of princely states into the Indian Union following Independence.

The parade preparations bring together young people from 22 states, offering cadets an opportunity to train alongside personnel from different security forces while developing coordination and discipline required for a joint ceremonial event.

The programme will also provide a platform for cadets from different parts of the country to experience India's cultural diversity, traditions and heritage.

The culmination of the Special National Integration Camp (SNIC) is expected to feature an exchange of cultural experiences, with an emphasis on friendship, mutual understanding and national unity.

The Statue of Unity, dedicated to Patel, provides the setting for the annual national event honouring his contribution to India's political integration.

The celebrations at Kevadia bring together participating security personnel and other contingents for events centred on national unity and the legacy of the country's first home minister.

Through the camp and the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas parade, the NCC seeks to promote national integration and youth participation under the guiding principle of“Nation First”.