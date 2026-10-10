CM Fadnavis Directs Departments To Work In Coordination For Drought-Free Maharashtra

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 10 (IANS) In a bid to tackle drought conditions across Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday directed all government departments to work in coordination, with strategic planning and speed.

Emphasising the core philosophy of "Paani Adva, Paani Jirva" (Harvest Water, Percolate Water), the Chief Minister urged administration officials to effectively execute water conservation initiatives to capture every drop of rainwater.

CM Fadnavis instructed District Collectors, Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), and field officers to actively support non-governmental organisations like the Paani Foundation to accelerate the campaign through seamless inter-departmental synergy.

He was speaking at a high-level review meeting on water conservation organised ahead of the early launch of this year's Water Cup competition.

He highlighted that overcoming the challenge of drought requires a unified effort across all administrative wings.

"In the past, our administration -- including District Collectors, CEOs, and Agriculture Department officials -- has demonstrated exemplary leadership and efficiency during crucial campaigns. We have seen how administrative machinery, when working with enthusiasm and responsibility, can transform the ground reality. We must bring back that same dedication and urgency to water conservation efforts," he stated.

The Chief Minister directed the departments to develop a cohesive action plan based on the core concepts finalised during the meeting, establish a robust monitoring system utilizing modern technology to track project progress in real time, and ensure close coordination among various departments to prevent delays and optimize resource allocation.

He stressed that water conservation plans must translate into tangible results rather than remaining on paper. Projects must be timed such that water-harvesting structures are ready before the onset of the first rains to maximise groundwater recharge.

"With effective execution, we can take concrete steps toward making our villages completely drought-free, bringing massive relief to our citizens," he expressed.

Prominent actor and co-founder of Paani Foundation, Aamir Khan, addressed the meeting, highlighting the importance of year-round engagement and community participation. He outlined that training and awareness programs for farmers will be conducted from January to May, accelerating conservation right before the monsoon.

"Although this year presents challenges, we must channel optimism and turn despair into hope. Along with focusing on water reuse, groundwater recharge, and structure maintenance, it is essential that every household in every village actively participates in this movement," said Aamir Khan.