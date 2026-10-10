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President Ilham Aliyev Drives Through Baku To White City With Kadyrov (PHOTO)


Date: 2026-10-10 09:31:15

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. As reported earlier, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Ramzan Kadyrov, Head of the Chechen Republic of the Russian Federation, visited Baku White City on October 10.

President Ilham Aliyev personally operated the vehicle as he drove with Ramzan Kadyrov through the streets of Baku to White City.





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Trend News Agency

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