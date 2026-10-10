Delhi Commuters Alert! DMRC Says 45 Metro Stations To Remain Closed Till 10 Pm Today Amid CJP's Protest Against CEC

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday said 45 metro stations, which were shut from 9 pm on Friday due to security concerns, will remain closed until 10 pm on October 10 amid the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in voter rolls.

The stations were earlier scheduled to reopen at 6 pm.

"The 45 Metro stations, closed since 09:00 PM on Friday due to security reasons will continue to remain closed till 10:00 PM tonight (10th October). Further the situation will be reviewed by the security agencies and necessary updates shall be shared accordingly," DMRC said.

The corporation added that security agencies would review the situation and share further updates as required.

Quick answers to key questions

.4 QUESTIONS1Why were 45 Delhi Metro stations closed during the CJP protest?⌵

DMRC said the stations were closed for security reasons amid the CJP protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in voter rolls.

2How long were the 45 Delhi Metro stations due to remain closed?⌵

DMRC said the stations, which had been closed from 9 pm on Friday, would remain closed until 10 pm on October 10.

3Did DMRC confirm that the closed Delhi Metro stations would reopen at 10 pm?⌵

DMRC said the closure would continue until 10 pm, but did not confirm reopening at that time. It said security agencies would review the situation and share further updates as needed.

4What was the CJP protest against?⌵

The protest called for Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in the revision of electoral rolls.

The DMRC on Friday revised its earlier advisory, bringing down the number of stations subject to entry and exit restrictions from 57 to 45. The curbs were introduced at the request of Delhi Police ahead of the anticipated protest, amid concerns about crowd movement towards sensitive locations.

The restrictions apply to several key stations across the network, including Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk, Janpath, Mandi House, ITO, Kashmere Gate and New Delhi.

Under the earlier advisory, passengers were permitted to use interchange facilities at the affected stations, except at New Delhi metro station.

(This is a developing story. More to come)