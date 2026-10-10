Justin Sun Says TRON Post-Quantum Crypto Goes Live On Testnet

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) TRON founder Justin Sun says the network's post-quantum cryptography upgrade is now running on testnet, framing it as an early hedge against future“Q-Day” - the point at which quantum computing becomes powerful enough to threaten today's public-key cryptography.

Separately, U.S. blockchain security firm AmericanFortress has proposed a way to make wallets quantum-resistant without forcing users to migrate to new addresses, rotate keys, or move funds. The proposal was published as a technical paper but has not yet undergone peer review, highlighting both the momentum and the uncertainty around quantum-readiness in crypto.

Justin Sun said TRON's post-quantum cryptography is live on testnet, with an asserted readiness to move to mainnet“at any time.” Sun ties the upgrade timeline to“Q-Day,” when quantum computers could break widely used cryptographic schemes such as elliptic-curve cryptography. AmericanFortress' approach aims to preserve existing wallet addresses while adding post-quantum protection, avoiding user fund migrations in its design. The AmericanFortress plan appears in a technical paper hosted on Cryptography ePrint Archive and is described as not yet peer-reviewed.

Key takeawaysTRON brings post-quantum cryptography to testnet

Sun announced on X that TRON's post-quantum cryptography is now operational on testnet. In his post, he said the team is closely monitoring advances in quantum computing and AI and is prepared to deploy quantum resistance to TRON mainnet when needed.

Sun also emphasized a user-security focus, arguing that TRON is positioned to be among the first major blockchain networks that becomes quantum-resistant before“Q-Day.” While the term is commonly used across the industry to describe a turning point for cryptographic vulnerability, Sun's message makes the practical objective clear: reducing the time between technical testing and wider deployment.

AmericanFortress proposes quantum-safe wallet protection without migration

In earlier reporting, Cointelegraph reported on July 28 that AmericanFortress released a cryptographic plan intended to protect wallets from future quantum attacks without requiring users to move funds, rotate keys, or change wallet addresses.

The company's core differentiator, according to that report, is that its method is designed to let existing wallet addresses remain the same while still adding post-quantum protection-an approach that could matter significantly for usability. Many post-quantum proposals in crypto implicitly assume some kind of account migration, which can be operationally difficult and operationally disruptive for everyday users.

The technical paper is public, but peer review is pending

AmericanFortress published its proposal as a technical paper on the Cryptography ePrint Archive. The paper was made available to the research community, but it had not yet been peer-reviewed at the time the article referenced it.

That distinction is important for readers trying to separate“promising engineering ideas” from“proven, independently validated cryptography.” In the post-quantum space, where security assumptions can be subtle and parameters can carry long-term implications, peer review and independent analysis tend to be key checkpoints before a design is treated as robust.

Why quantum readiness is accelerating across crypto

Post-quantum cryptography has become a frequent focus in crypto because sufficiently powerful quantum computers may eventually break the elliptic-curve cryptography used by many networks to secure transactions. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and numerous other blockchain systems rely on these primitives, meaning the risk is not theoretical-if quantum capabilities advance as expected, the security model would need replacement or migration.

This broader push for quantum resilience has shown up in multiple industry efforts. Earlier this year, a Strategy-led consortium pledged $15 million to fund Bitcoin quantum security research. In parallel, the Ethereum Foundation published a proposal for migrating accounts to quantum-resistant cryptography, while Algorand outlined plans to introduce quantum-resistant accounts by 2027, according to earlier coverage by Cointelegraph.

Taken together, TRON's testnet milestone and AmericanFortress' wallet-focused design fit a common pattern: projects are moving from high-level discussions toward deployable cryptographic mechanisms, while competing over the most user-friendly migration path. Some approaches emphasize infrastructure-level changes, while others prioritize minimizing disruption at the wallet layer-an engineering trade-off that could strongly influence adoption.

Next, readers should watch two things closely: whether TRON progresses from testnet to mainnet with clear security and interoperability details, and whether AmericanFortress' ePrint proposal undergoes peer review or further independent scrutiny that validates its claims-especially around the feasibility of protecting existing addresses without compromising long-term security.

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