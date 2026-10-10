Chris Dixon and Sam Dixon of Oxford Advisory Group

Christopher J. Dixon and Samuel Dixon hosting Retire Smart Florida TV Special

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Chris Dixon

Oxford Advisory Group

Christopher J. Dixon (Chris Dixon), Co-Founder of Oxford Advisory Group, has been named one of Industry Leaders magazine's Top 10 Entrepreneurs Making

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Christopher J. Dixon (Chris Dixon ), Co-Founder of Oxford Advisory Group, has been named one of Industry Leaders magazine's“Top 10 Entrepreneurs Making an Impact.”Firm materials state that the recognition was highlighted through financial media publications, including MSN and other industry outlets.The honor applies to Dixon personally. It is not a ranking of client results, investment performance, or Oxford Advisory Group revenue. Dixon is also Managing Partner and Growth and Education Manager. He focuses on tax-efficient strategies for retirees, advanced tax planning, and financial education. Samuel J. Dixon, his brother, is Co-Founder and Managing Partner.What the Honor Is ForIndustry Leaders'“Top 10 Entrepreneurs Making an Impact” listing is a media recognition of entrepreneurial activity. Firm descriptions of the honor connect it to Dixon's work in retirement-planning education, firm leadership, and public commentary-not to a measured investment return.The MSN portion of this honor is distribution. Firm sources describe the listing as featured through MSN and other industry outlets. That is a syndication or placement fact. It is not an MSN investigation of client accounts, and it is not an independent consumer ranking of advisory firms.How the Honor Was EarnedThe listing was conferred by Industry Leaders magazine as a“Top 10 Entrepreneurs Making an Impact” selection. Industry Leaders was compensated by Oxford for the use of marketing materials related to the award.Dixon's inclusion reflects Industry Leaders' decision to name him on that entrepreneurial list and the subsequent featuring of that recognition through outlets that firm materials identify as including MSN.The Honor Associated With the ListingThe honor associated with the listing is personal visibility as one of ten entrepreneurs named by Industry Leaders for that cycle, with additional reach when the recognition is featured through MSN and other industry publications.“Media listings of this kind are one way a story about education and firm-building gets in front of readers,” said Christopher J. Dixon, Co-Founder of Oxford Advisory Group.“What we focus on remains the work with families who are looking at retirement, taxes, and income planning”About Christopher J. DixonChristopher J. Dixon, RFC, is Co-Founder, Managing Partner, and Growth and Education Manager of Oxford Advisory Group. He focuses on tax-efficient strategies for retirees, advanced tax planning, and financial education. He co-hosts Reinventing Retirement programming and co-authored The Little Book of Total Tax-Free Investing.About Oxford Advisory GroupOxford Advisory Group is a private, family-owned retirement planning and wealth management firm founded by brothers Christopher J. Dixon and Samuel J. Dixon. The firm focuses on retirement planning, tax-related education, and wealth management for individuals and families. Investment advisory services are provided through its affiliated registered investment adviser, Oxford Wealth Group, LLC. Learn more at or call 407-495-2004.Dates and timeframes. Industry Leaders named Christopher J. Dixon one of the“Top 10 Entrepreneurs Making an Impact in 2025.” The consideration period was January 2024 through December 2024. The listing was awarded in 2025. Firm pages describing the honor include blog/pioneering-success-christopher-j-dixon-and-samuel-j-dixon/ and blog/redefining-wealth-strategies-oxford-advisory-group/. Industry Leaders was compensated by Oxford for the use of marketing materials related to this award and to be considered for this rating. Inc. 5000, Inc. Best Workplaces, Amazon category rankings, Orlando Family Magazine Men of the Year, Central Florida Favorites, and Orlando Business Journal Best Places to Work are separate honors and are not the subject of this release.This press release is prepared for informational purposes only.Oxford Wealth Group, LLC (“Oxford Wealth”) is a federally registered investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply a certain level of skill or training. The communications of an adviser provide you with information about which you determine to hire or retain an adviser. Form ADV Part 2A for Oxford Wealth Group can be found by visiting the SEC site . and searching by Oxford Wealth Group. We are a financial services firm that utilizes insurance and investment products. Oxford Advisory Group and Oxford Wealth Group, LLC are affiliated yet separate companies. Annuity contracts are made by and for the benefit of the buyer who should bear responsibility for premiums and understand their financial conditions.Inc. company profile (5000 + Best Workplaces):Best Leading Retirement Advisor in Sarasota:OBJ Best Places to Work firm profile:IssueWire - Central Florida Favorites:IssueWire - Amazon bestseller:

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