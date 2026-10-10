Missing Bhopal Advocate Found Dead On Railway Tracks After Five Days

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Oct 10 (IANS) The body of a 29-year-old advocate, who had been missing for five days, was found on railway tracks near Bhopal railway station on Saturday morning, police said.

The deceased, identified as Vishal Ramnani, was a resident of the Irani Market area and practised at the Bhopal District Court.

The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear, and the Government Railway Police (GRP) have initiated an investigation.

According to his family, Ramnani left home on the night of October 5 and did not return. His sister, Garima Ramnani, who is also a lawyer, lodged a complaint at the Hanumanganj police station after he went missing.

Police registered a case against an unidentified person under Section 140(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched a search.

As per the complaint, Ramnani returned home between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. on October 5. When Garima returned around 10.30 p.m., he had gone out for a walk, family members told police.

He was reportedly seen walking in the colony with his friend, Raju Sardar, around 11 p.m. on October 5. When the family tried to contact him around midnight, his mobile phone was switched off.

During the search, the family found his mobile phone inside the storage compartment of an Activa scooter parked near their house. However, there was no trace of him, after which the family informed the police.

His body was found on the railway tracks near Bhopal railway station on Saturday morning.

The GRP subsequently registered a case of unnatural death and began proceedings to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police are investigating the sequence of events leading to his death. The cause and circumstances of the death will be ascertained during the investigation.

A court employee told IANS that Ramnani was last seen at the court on October 5 and shared the information after learning about his death.