PM Modi Transformed Governance, Youth Must Know Pre-2014 Era: Saini

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with transforming the country's governance system, asserting that greater transparency has been established and government benefits are reaching people directly.

Saini Urges Youth to Acknowledge Pre-2014 Challenges

Speaking about the aspirations of young people, Saini said that the present generation was witnessing improvements in governance and naturally wanted further progress. He described this desire for development as a positive sign but stressed that young people should also be aware of the circumstances that prevailed before 2014.“Today's youth is perhaps unaware of the problems and the kinds of situations that used to prevail. PM Narendra Modi has transformed that environment,” Saini said.

The Haryana Chief Minister said that while young people were right to expect further improvements, they should understand the challenges faced by the public under previous governments.“Our youth see the good work happening and naturally want even more progress, which is a good thing,” he said, adding that the younger generation should also be aware of how people were allegedly exploited before 2014.

Saini also criticised the Congress party over its past policies and intentions, claiming that young people might not be fully aware of the difficulties faced by the public during its tenure.“Today's youth may not be fully aware of the Congress party's past policies and intentions, or the extent to which the public was subjected to hardship under their rule,” he said.

'System Made Transparent Under PM Modi's Leadership'

Highlighting the changes introduced under the present government, Saini asserted that the system had become more transparent and that benefits were now being transferred directly to people.“Today, we have made the system transparent. Benefits are reaching people directly, something that has become possible only under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi,” the Chief Minister said. (ANI)

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