Canada To Send 300 Delegates To India, Eyes USD 70B Trade By 2030

Nearly 300 Canadian business delegates will join a trade mission to India next week to explore new business opportunities and attract investment, as Canada aims to more than double bilateral trade with India to USD 70 billion by 2030, Canada's Minister of International Trade Maninder Sidhu said.

Team Canada's Mission and Key Sectors

In a statement, Sidhu said the Team Canada Trade Mission would focus on connecting Canadian expertise in key sectors with India's growing market demand, with the aim of expanding trade and creating opportunities for businesses and workers in both countries. "Nearly 300 Canadian business delegates are joining the Team Canada Trade Mission I am leading to India next week to secure new opportunities for our businesses and workers in one of the world's fastest-growing markets," Sidhu said.

He highlighted aerospace, agri-food and clean technology as key sectors where Canadian capabilities could complement India's expanding demand, creating scope for greater commercial engagement and new investment. "By matching Canadian expertise in sectors like aerospace, agri-food and clean technology with India's growing demand, we will diversify our trade and attract new investment," he said.

A Strategy to Double Bilateral Trade

The mission is part of Canada's broader effort to diversify its trade relationships and expand economic engagement with India. By bringing a large business delegation to the country, Canada is seeking to identify opportunities for companies to enter new markets, establish partnerships and strengthen commercial ties.

Sidhu said the initiative would contribute to Canada's target of more than doubling trade with India to USD 70 billion by 2030. "This is how we will more than double our trade with India to USD 70 billion by 2030," he said.

Strengthening Commercial Engagement

The focus on sectoral cooperation comes as Canada seeks to leverage its expertise in industries such as aerospace, food and agriculture, and clean technology to meet demand in the Indian market. The mission is expected to provide a platform for Canadian businesses to explore potential partnerships and investment opportunities across these areas.

The participation of nearly 300 delegates underscores the importance Canada is placing on expanding its commercial engagement with India and building a more diversified trade relationship.

The visit next week will be a key opportunity for businesses from both countries to explore areas of mutual interest, with the longer-term objective of increasing bilateral trade and investment flows by the end of the decade. (ANI)

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