Sharjeel Imam Violated Bail Conditions, But Court Declines To Cancel

A Delhi court on Saturday observed that activist Sharjeel Imam had apparently violated a condition of his interim bail by coming into contact with the media in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case. However, the court declined to cancel his bail, noting that he was required to surrender before the jail authorities by Saturday (Today) evening.

Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai of the Karkardooma Courts passed the order while hearing a plea filed by the Delhi Police seeking cancellation of Imam's interim bail.

Court Examines Evidence

The court examined video footage placed on record by the prosecution, which allegedly showed Imam sitting in a room where a media person was interviewing his brother. After examining the footage, the court observed that Imam was, in all probability, present in the room when the interview was conducted.

Prosecution's Arguments

The prosecution had argued that Imam violated the conditions imposed while granting him interim bail by coming into contact with a media person. It relied on video clips available on YouTube and social media platform X, claiming that the footage showed Imam in the same room where his brother was interviewed by a News journalist.

Defence's Submission

Imam's counsel opposed the plea, denying that he had interacted with any media person or news agency during the bail period. The defence argued that the video contained separate clips and did not establish that Imam was present when his brother's interview was recorded. It also submitted that there was no restriction on his brother speaking to the media.

Court's Ruling on Bail Cancellation

After considering the footage and submissions, the court observed that the circumstances appeared to indicate that Imam had breached the condition prohibiting media interaction. However, Imam's counsel informed the court that he had already boarded a flight to Delhi and would surrender before the jail authorities by Saturday evening, in accordance with the earlier order. Taking note of this submission, the court said it would not be appropriate to cancel his interim bail in the circumstances. It accordingly disposed of the Delhi Police's application.

Background of the Interim Bail and Case

Imam had been granted interim bail for seven days, from October 4 to October 10, to attend the wedding functions of his cousin. The relief was subject to conditions, including a prohibition on using social media, interacting with media persons and meeting anyone other than family members, relatives and friends.

The case relates to the 2020 North-East Delhi riots conspiracy and is being investigated by the Delhi Police Special Cell. The FIR invokes provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Indian Penal Code and other relevant laws. (ANI)

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