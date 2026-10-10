Rajasthan: Female Traffic CO Slaps Lawyer In Ajmer's Kishangarh Over Parking Dispute (WATCH)

In a heated confrontation that quickly escalated on the busy streets of Kishangarh's main market in Ajmer, female traffic Circle Officer (CO) Anju Yadav and advocate Babulal Bagariya locked horns over a roadside parking dispute on Friday, October 9.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter) CO Anju Yadav was seen having a heated conversation with a lawyer Babulal Bagariya allegedly over parking his vehicle in a non-parking zone near the market area, before she slapped him across the face in full view of onlookers.

The heated argument between traffic Circle Officer and an advocate Babulal Bagariya erupted after the lawyer reportedly parked his vehicle along a congested stretch near the local vegetable market, obstructing traffic flow.

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How Did Incident Unfold Between Circle Officer and Advocate?

The Kishangarh, which is located in Ajmer district of Rajasthan, witnessed intense drama after Traffic CO Anju Yadav confronted advocate Babulal Bagariya over his vehicle parked near the busy vegetable market.

According to local reports, Babulal parked his car near the busy market area to make a quick purchase and Anju Yadav approached him for improper parking. What started as a routine traffic check rapidly deteriorated into a fierce argument after Bagariya questioned the officer's tone and actions.

When advocate attempted to clarify his position, traffic Circle Officer struck him across the face in front of numerous bystanders and fellow shopkeepers. The confrontation was captured on mobile phone which later went viral on social media. It was reported that Anju Yadav confiscated his vehicle keys and allegedly threatened him.

#Ajmer: Kishangarh: Female Police Officer Slaps Lawyer

In Kishangarh, Ajmer district, a dispute erupted between Traffic CO Anju Yadav and lawyer Babulal Bagariya over parking a vehicle on the road. During the altercation, the Traffic CO slapped the lawyer. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, clearly showing the female officer slapping the lawyer.

#Rajasthan #viralvideo #BharatRaftarTV MenToo (@MenTooSave) October 10, 2026

The incident sparked outrage among local Bar Association, as of advocates flooded the streets to register their protest and demonstrated outside local administrative offices.

Demanding immediate suspension of Traffic CO Anju Yadav and strict legal action, the protesting lawyers blocked major intersections in the market area, causing significant traffic disruptions. The protesters blocked major intersections in the market area, prompting a heavy deployment of police officials.

Anju Yadav Expresses Formal Regret Over the Incident

Following the outrage by the local Bar Association and mounting pressure from legal bodies across Rajasthan, Traffic CO Anju Yadav formally expressed regret over the unfortunate turn of events during the parking enforcement drive.

According to a report by Dainik Bhaskar, the City Circle Officer Dharmraj Choudhary hosted a meeting at his office, where police representatives and representatives of the Bar Association. During the meeting, it was reported that Traffic CO Anju Yadav expressed her regret over the incident.

Along with a formal regret, Anju Yadav assured the Bar Association and the legal community that such an incident would not occur henceforth, putting an end to the day-long standoff between the police and the legal fraternity in Kishangarh.

Satisfied with the assurance and the official expression of regret, representatives of the Bar Association agreed to call off their widespread protests and roadside demonstrations. The incident became a pivotal moment highlighting the delicate balance between traffic law enforcement and public accountability.

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