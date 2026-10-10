Bailey Square Mall Launch To Bring A New Era Of Premium Retail And Lifestyle Experiences To Patna, With 75 First-In-City Brands
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai / Patna, 9th October 2026: Bailey Square, positioned as Patna's largest and most premium shopping mall, is set to have a grand launch on Bailey Road on 11 October 2026. Spread across 7.5 lakh sq. ft., the development will bring together 150 national and international brands, including 75 brands entering Patna for the first time. The mall is designed to bring premium and luxury retail, dining, entertainment and leisure under one roof, expanding the city's organised retail offering.
The mall will feature a mix of premium and luxury fashion, lifestyle stores, anchor stores and a hypermarket. Its retail offering will be complemented by a food court with over 700 seats, more than seven fine-dining restaurants, a family entertainment zone, rooftop sports facilities featuring a cricket turf, and an open-air plaza. A four-screen multiplex is also planned to open soon, adding to the range of leisure and entertainment options available to visitors.
A key feature of the development is its architectural design, led by Bentel Associates International, South Africa, with contributions from leading national and international consultants. The mall features a skylit central atrium spanning approximately 35,000 sq. ft., a contemporary glass façade and a landscaped rooftop. Its architecture and materials draw inspiration from Bihar's landscape and craft heritage. The central atrium has also been designed to accommodate large events, while the layout ensures that every store faces the atrium.
Located on Bailey Road in Raja Bazar, opposite Pillar Nos. 64 and 65, Bailey Square is situated next to the Maharana Pratap Flyover, with Patna Airport approximately 1.4 km away. The location places the development within reach of key residential and commercial areas of the city. The mall will offer two-level basement parking for approximately 700 cars, along with valet services, to facilitate visitor access.
Beyond retail and leisure, the development is expected to contribute to employment generation across sectors including retail, food and beverage, hospitality, security and facility management. By bringing a larger selection of premium brands and organised retail experiences to Patna, Bailey Square aims to serve consumers in the city as well as visitors from across Bihar.
As Patna's retail landscape continues to expand, Bailey Square is set to add a new dimension to the city's shopping and leisure infrastructure. With its scale, brand mix and range of experiences, the development seeks to establish a premium retail destination for Patna and the wider Bihar market.
About Bailey Square Mall
Bailey Square is Patna's largest and most premium shopping mall, located on Bailey Road. Spread across 7.5 lakh sq. ft. and designed by Bentel Associates International of South Africa, it brings together 150 national and international brands, fine dining, a food court with over 700 seats, family entertainment, rooftop sports and a multiplex opening soon. Bailey Square is an IGBC pre-certified green building. For more information,
The mall will feature a mix of premium and luxury fashion, lifestyle stores, anchor stores and a hypermarket. Its retail offering will be complemented by a food court with over 700 seats, more than seven fine-dining restaurants, a family entertainment zone, rooftop sports facilities featuring a cricket turf, and an open-air plaza. A four-screen multiplex is also planned to open soon, adding to the range of leisure and entertainment options available to visitors.
A key feature of the development is its architectural design, led by Bentel Associates International, South Africa, with contributions from leading national and international consultants. The mall features a skylit central atrium spanning approximately 35,000 sq. ft., a contemporary glass façade and a landscaped rooftop. Its architecture and materials draw inspiration from Bihar's landscape and craft heritage. The central atrium has also been designed to accommodate large events, while the layout ensures that every store faces the atrium.
Located on Bailey Road in Raja Bazar, opposite Pillar Nos. 64 and 65, Bailey Square is situated next to the Maharana Pratap Flyover, with Patna Airport approximately 1.4 km away. The location places the development within reach of key residential and commercial areas of the city. The mall will offer two-level basement parking for approximately 700 cars, along with valet services, to facilitate visitor access.
Beyond retail and leisure, the development is expected to contribute to employment generation across sectors including retail, food and beverage, hospitality, security and facility management. By bringing a larger selection of premium brands and organised retail experiences to Patna, Bailey Square aims to serve consumers in the city as well as visitors from across Bihar.
As Patna's retail landscape continues to expand, Bailey Square is set to add a new dimension to the city's shopping and leisure infrastructure. With its scale, brand mix and range of experiences, the development seeks to establish a premium retail destination for Patna and the wider Bihar market.
About Bailey Square Mall
Bailey Square is Patna's largest and most premium shopping mall, located on Bailey Road. Spread across 7.5 lakh sq. ft. and designed by Bentel Associates International of South Africa, it brings together 150 national and international brands, fine dining, a food court with over 700 seats, family entertainment, rooftop sports and a multiplex opening soon. Bailey Square is an IGBC pre-certified green building. For more information,
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