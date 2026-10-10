A New Solution For Winter Vegetable Supply: PC Sheet Greenhouses Combined With Hydroponic Technology Create A Stable“Fresh Factory”

MENAFN - GetNews)Winter Dilemma: The "Seasonal Pain" of Fresh Vegetable Supply Traditional open-field agriculture faces severe challenges in winter. Harsh weather conditions such as low temperatures, frost, ice, and snow can directly slow vegetable growth, reduce yields, or even completely eliminate them. This results in reduced market supply, limited variety, and significant price fluctuations. Furthermore, long-distance transportation of vegetables is not only costly but also significantly reduces their freshness and nutritional value. Therefore, the search for a localized, sustainable production solution unaffected by external climate change has become increasingly urgent.

PC Sheet Greenhouses: Providing a "Sturdy and Warm Umbrella" for VegetablesTo break through the winter barrier, a protective shell is first needed to create and maintain a suitable growing environment. PC sheet greenhouses are ideal for this purpose.

Excellent Thermal Insulation: Compared to traditional glass or plastic film, PC (polycarbonate) sheets have a lower thermal conductivity (K value). Their unique hollow structure effectively creates an air barrier, preventing heat loss from the interior, like a "down jacket" for the greenhouse. During the day, they maximize solar energy absorption and retention; at night, they significantly slow heat loss, ensuring minimal temperature fluctuations between day and night, providing a stable, warm environment for growing vegetables.

High Light Transmittance and Impact Resistance: PC sheets boast a light transmittance exceeding 80%, fully meeting the needs of vegetable photosynthesis. Furthermore, their impact strength is hundreds of times greater than that of ordinary glass, making them easily resistant to extreme weather conditions such as hail, wind, and snow, ensuring the safety and durability of production facilities.

Durability and Lightweight: PC panels are typically coated with an ultraviolet (UV)-resistant coating, effectively preventing aging and yellowing, and boast a service life of over ten years. Their lightweight construction reduces the cost and difficulty of greenhouse frame construction.

Hydroponic technology heralds a new era of efficient greenhouse cultivation. In this system, plant roots grow directly in a precisely controlled nutrient solution, allowing meticulous regulation of nutrients, moisture, pH levels, and oxygen content, which accelerates vegetable growth by 30–50% compared to conventional soil-based methods. The closed-loop circulation system saves over 90% of water while preventing soil contamination and fertilizer runoff. The clean environment also effectively minimizes pests and diseases, significantly reducing pesticide usage. Through multi-layer vertical farming, hydroponics maximizes space utilization within PC greenhouses and, coupled with artificial lighting, enables year-round production uninterrupted by seasonal changes.

The synergy between PC greenhouses and hydroponic technology creates benefits that surpass the sum of their individual advantages: solar energy accumulated by the greenhouse during the day provides free heating for the hydroponic system at night, substantially cutting winter energy costs. A stable internal environment, unaffected by external weather, ensures predictable growth cycles and enables standardized, large-scale production akin to industrial manufacturing. Vegetables cultivated in this controlled setting are free from soil pollution and most pests, delivering fresher texture, higher nutritional value, and cleaner, safer quality that meets modern consumers' demand for premium produce.

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