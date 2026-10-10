Medical Fractional Laser CO2 To Remove Scars Stretch Marks Skin Treatment 10600Nm 30W

The DY-CO2 is a sealed-off fractional CO2 laser system developed for clinical skin resurfacing and optional vaginal rejuvenation treatments. It operates at a wavelength of 10.6 microns in the far-infrared range, with an output power adjustable from 1 to 30W. The device uses either a glassine tube or an RF tube and features a 10.4-inch color LCD touch screen for parameter control.

Three treatment heads are available: scanning, surgical, and vaginal rejuvenation. The scanning handpiece supports multIpl e graphics including triangle, square, rectangle, diamond, round, and line patterns. The surgical probe works in continuous, single pulse, repeat pulse, and super pulse modes. A closed-loop circulating water system manages cooling during operation.

In dermatology settings, the device is used to address fine lines, wrinkles, age spots, acne scars, sun-damaged skin, hyperpigmentation, enlarged pores, surgical scars, birth marks, and some vascular lesions. The fractional delivery targets specific areas while leaving surrounding tissue intact, which is relevant for recovery considerations.

The vaginal rejuvenation handpiece is offered as an optional configuration for practices that require this application. Before use, operators should follow local regulations and receive proper technical training. Treatment outcomes depend on individual skin condition, settings, and post-care.

About Us

Guangzhou Danye Optical CO., LTD was founded in 2010, located in Guangzhou China, is the professional high quality of non-surgical beauty and medical equipment manufacturer and exporter. Our business ranges from original research, development, production, international sales & marketing, after services to professional training