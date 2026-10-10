Strong September Response Leads Advanced Window Products To Extend Window Promotion Through October

MENAFN - GetNews)"Advanced Window Products"Advanced Window Products has extended its popular September window promotion through October 31, 2026, following strong customer demand. Houston-area homeowners can receive 30% off Hurricane Impact Windows and 20% off Non-Impact Windows with a minimum purchase of 10 windows. The company offers energy-efficient and custom replacement windows, professional installation, and product guidance to help homeowners improve comfort, protection, and appearance.

Pasadena, Texas - October 10, 2026 - Advanced Window Products has announced a one-month extension of its window promotion following an overwhelming response to the September offer. Back by popular demand, the promotion will continue through October 31, 2026. The decision gives homeowners across Houston and surrounding communities who missed the previous promotional period additional time to plan qualifying window purchases.

The extended offer includes 30% off all Hurricane Impact Windows and 20% off all Non-Impact Windows, with a minimum order of 10 windows or more required. Including both categories gives homeowners flexibility to consider products suited to their replacement plans, whether their priorities involve impact resistance or non-impact window options. The stated discounts apply to all windows within their respective categories.

Homeowners interested in participating can contact Advanced Window Products to discuss the scope of their project and request an estimate. Providing the number of windows being considered and the preferred product category can help guide that conversation. Their team can review available choices and explain how the promotion applies to the proposed purchase, helping customers make an informed decision before placing an order.

Window Products and Installation Services

Advanced Window Products provides replacement window solutions for homeowners throughout the Houston area. Their selection includes hurricane windows, NT Windows 1800 Series products, energy-efficient windows, and custom replacement windows. Available styles include casement, double-hung, sliding, bay, picture, and awning windows, supported by product selection guidance and professional installation.

Hurricane Impact Window Solutions

The company offers hurricane impact windows in Houston designed to improve resistance to strong winds and windborne debris. These products combine reinforced frames with laminated glass to support storm protection. Their construction can also help reduce outside noise and heat transfer. The team helps homeowners review options suited to their property and performance priorities.

Professional Window Installation

Their services for window installation in Houston include consultation, accurate measurements, removal of existing windows, and installation of replacement units. Installers address fitting, sealing, and hardware alignment to support reliable operation. The process also includes a final inspection and cleanup of the work area. This attention to installation helps homeowners obtain the intended performance from their selected windows.

Replacement Windows and Design Options

Homeowners researching windows replacement in Houston can explore styles that suit different layouts and architectural preferences. Advanced Window Products offers operable designs such as casement, double-hung, sliding, and awning windows, alongside bay and picture windows. Custom replacement options accommodate non-standard openings. Their energy-efficient products and NT Windows 1800 Series provide additional choices for homeowners prioritizing insulation, appearance, and everyday comfort.

Storm-Resistance Product Guidance

For homeowners searching for hurricane-proof windows in Houston, the company provides guidance on its hurricane-resistant window options. Their team helps customers review impact-resistant products and understand the features available for storm protection. Product selection considers the home's needs alongside durability, energy efficiency, and appearance. This consultation supports informed decisions about window upgrades and installation.

About the Company

Founded by Mike Wright in 1997, Advanced Window Products is a family-owned and operated company based in Pasadena, Texas. The business serves Houston and surrounding communities with vinyl window replacement and installation services. Their approach emphasizes personalized customer care, careful workmanship, and dependable service throughout each project. The company's mission centers on improving the comfort, efficiency, and appearance of the homes they serve while maintaining high standards of craftsmanship and customer satisfaction.