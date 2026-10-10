Vitalitet Offers Physician-Led Sleep And Stress Management For Menopause Through Nationwide Telehealth

MENAFN - GetNews)"A woman meets with a Vitalitet physician from her home through nationwide telehealth to discuss sleep and stress management for menopause."Vitalitet, a menopause-focused telehealth practice, offers physician-led sleep and stress management for menopause to women nationwide. Led by board-certified OB-GYN Dr. Regina Hill, the program combines a detailed review of sleep patterns with individualized routine planning and recovery practices such as mindfulness, breathwork and evening wind-down routines, giving women in perimenopause, menopause and beyond structured support from home.

October 10, 2026 - Vitalitet, a menopause-focused telehealth practice serving women across the United States, offers sleep and stress management for menopause through private, physician-led virtual care. The program is designed for women in perimenopause, menopause, and the years after who are dealing with ongoing sleep disruption, daytime fatigue, and higher stress. Led by founder Dr. Regina Hill, a board-certified obstetrician-gynecologist, Vitalite pairs a detailed review of each patient's sleep patterns with an individual plan built around routine planning and recovery practices, giving women a structured way to address rest and stress resilience without leaving home.

Sleep and Stress During the Menopausal Transition

Sleep is one of the most common concerns women raise during the menopausal transition. Many describe trouble falling asleep, waking several times a night or waking early and not being able to get back to sleep. Night sweats can break up rest, and the effects often carry into the next day as fatigue, brain fog, irritability, and a shorter fuse for everyday stress. Health organizations such as the Sleep Foundation note that changes in sleep during menopaus can stem from several overlapping factors, which is one reason a single tip or product rarely settles the problem.

For many women, these changes arrive during some of the busiest years of their lives, while they balance careers, children, aging parents, and their own health. Poor sleep and daily stress tend to feed each other: a rough night can make the next day harder to manage, and a stressful day can make it harder to wind down at night. Many are looking for practical, guided support that fits into a full schedule and can be accessed privately, without travel.

How the Program Works

Vitalitet's approach starts with assessment rather than assumptions. During a virtual consultation, Dr. Hill reviews how a patient sleeps across the full day and night, including bedtime, nighttime waking, wake time, morning energy, and daytime habits. Data from a wearable device can be included when a patient has one. The review also looks at other factors that may affect rest, such as menopause symptoms, current medications, alcohol use, pain, anxiety, and signs of conditions like sleep apnea or restless legs that may call for further evaluation.

From there, patients receive an individual plan that focuses on menopause sleep support and day-to-day stress resilience. Elements of the program can include:



A physician-led review of sleep patterns and the factors that may be disrupting rest

Sleep routine planning built around timing, daily activity, and recovery

Structured recovery practices, including mindfulness and breathwork

An evening wind-down routine designed to support a more consistent transition to sleep

Optional review of wearable data between visits to track patterns over time Coordinated follow-up so plans can be adjusted as needs change

Results vary from person to person, and the program does not promise a specific outcome. The goal is to help women understand what may be affecting their rest and to give them a clear, manageable plan they can follow at home.

“A lot of women come to me feeling like they've tried everything to sleep better and nothing sticks,” said Dr. Regina Hill, founder of Vitalitet and a board-certified obstetrician-gynecologist.“Usually it isn't one thing. It's sleep timing, stress, symptoms, and daily habits all overlapping. When we take the time to look at the whole picture, we can build a plan that actually fits a woman's life, and that's often where things start to shift.”

A Menopause-Focused, Fully Virtual Model

What sets Vitalitet's sleep and stress management for menopause apart is the practice's focus on menopause and its fully virtual model. Every patient works directly with a physician who specializes in women's health, and a dedicated Client Experience Officer helps keep communication and follow-up coordinated between visits. Because care is delivered through telehealth, women can take part from home, on a schedule that works around their jobs and families, regardless of where they live.

The practice treats stress management during menopause as part of the same conversation as sleep rather than a separate issue. Recovery practices such as breathwork and a structured evening routine are built into each plan, so patients can work on both at once.

“Midlife is a demanding stage for many women, and they shouldn't have to piece together answers on their own,” Hill said.“Our philosophy is simple: listen carefully, look at the full picture, and give women practical tools they can use every day. Better rest and a steadier response to stress can make a real difference in how they show up for their work, their families, and themselves.”

How to Get Started

Women interested in sleep and stress management for menopaus can begin with a private telehealth consultation. Vitalitet is accepting new patients nationwide, and the first visit includes a review of sleep history, current symptoms, and daily routines so Dr. Hill can recommend the next steps. Patients can learn more and schedule an appointment through the practice's website or by contacting the office by phone.

About Vitalitet

Vitalitet is a menopause-focused telehealth practice serving women nationwide. Founded by Dr. Regina Hill, a board-certified obstetrician-gynecologist, the practice provides private, physician-led virtual care for women in perimenopause, menopause, and the years beyond. Services include sleep and stress management for menopause, longevity care, and complete menopause care. Vitalitet is committed to giving women structured, individualized support they can access from home, with coordinated follow-up throughout their care.