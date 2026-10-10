Bone Loss After Tooth Loss In Tewksbury, MA Explains Why The Jaw Changes After A Tooth Is Removed

MENAFN - GetNews)"ReNEW Dental in Tewksbury, Massachusetts is helping patients understand how bone remodeling after tooth loss can influence future denture and dental implant planning."ReNEW Dental, led by Dr. Elaine Wu, DMD, is a restorative dental practice in Tewksbury, MA, helping patients understand bone loss after tooth loss and why changes in the jaw can influence future restorative care.

Tewksbury, Massachusetts - October 10, 2026 - Bone loss after tooth loss in Tewksbury, MA is becoming an important part of the conversation for patients considering how and when to replace missing teeth. At ReNEW Dental, Dr. Elaine Wu explains that once a tooth and its root are gone, the bone that supported that tooth begins to remodel. Patients may not feel that change happening, but it can matter when they consider implants, dentures, or other restorative options later.

The process is easy to overlook because a missing tooth does not always hurt. A person may adjust to the space and assume little is changing. Under the surface, however, the ridge of bone that once held the tooth can gradually lose width and height as the area heals.

Research has measured how much change can occur. A review published in PubMed Central reported an average loss of approximately 3.8 millimeters in ridge width and 1.24 millimeters in height during the first six months after tooth extraction. The amount varies from person to person, but the findings help explain why dentists evaluate bone when planning future tooth replacement.

“Patients usually cannot see the bone changing, so it is understandable that they may not realize anything is happening,” said Dr. Elaine Wu, DMD, founder of ReNEW Dental.“The important thing is giving patients enough information to understand what tooth loss can mean over time. Then they can make decisions based on their own health, goals, and treatment options rather than feeling rushed.”

Dr. Wu earned her Doctor of Medicine in Dentistry from Boston University School of Dental Medicine with summa cum laude honors and received the school's Excellence in Implantology Award. She also completed additional implant and denture training at Virginia Commonwealth University and a 260-hour advanced training program at the Kois Center in Seattle. At ReNEW Dental in Tewksbury, restorative planning is supported by 3D imaging and patient-specific treatment planning.

Understanding bone remodeling also adds context to future treatment options after a tooth is lost. Less available bone does not automatically prevent implant treatment, but it can change how a case is evaluated and whether additional procedures need to be considered.

Bone changes can also help explain changes in denture fit after teeth have been missing for years. A denture may stay the same while the tissues underneath it gradually change, which is one reason a restoration that once felt secure may become less stable over time.

After tooth loss, patients should understand several basic points:



The bone around an extraction site naturally remodels during healing

Much of the dimensional change can occur during the first several months

The amount of bone change varies from one patient to another

Bone volume is one factor dentists evaluate when considering dental implants Bone changes can also affect the long-term fit and support of removable dentures

Bone loss does not mean every missing tooth must be replaced immediately, and it does not mean every patient will need bone grafting. Treatment decisions depend on the location of the missing tooth, available bone, gum health, medical history, bite, risk factors, and the patient's goals.

To learn more about dental implants in Tewksbury, M and how bone is evaluated during treatment planning, visit ReNEW Dental's dental implant resource.

FAQsDoes bone start shrinking after a tooth is removed?

The bone around an extraction site begins remodeling as part of the normal healing process. Changes in ridge width and height can occur during the months following tooth removal.

Why does bone loss matter for dental implants?

Dental implants rely on available bone for support. Dentists in Tewksbury typically evaluate the amount and quality of bone before deciding how an implant case should be planned.

Does bone loss mean I cannot get a dental implant?

No. Many patients with some bone loss may still have implant options. Imaging and a clinical examination are needed to determine what treatment is appropriate.

Can bone loss affect dentures too?

Yes. Changes in the jaw and supporting tissues can affect how a denture fits over time, even if the denture itself has not changed.

Does everyone need a bone graft after losing a tooth?

No. Bone grafting is considered based on the amount and location of available bone, the planned restoration, and the individual patient's needs.

About ReNEW Dental

ReNEW Dental is a restorative and implant-focused dental practice in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, founded by Dr. Elaine Wu, DMD. The practice provides dental implants, dentures, implant dentures, full-arch restoration, cosmetic dentistry, sedation dentistry, and other restorative services for patients with a range of dental needs. Its approach emphasizes patient education, individualized treatment planning, digital technology, and helping patients make informed decisions about long-term oral health and function. ReNEW Dental is located at 1201 Main St., Tewksbury, MA 01876.