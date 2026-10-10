Reverse Mortgage Vs HELOC In Canada: New Comparison Runs The Numbers Both Ways

MENAFN - GetNews) A new comparison puts a reverse mortgage and a home equity line of credit side by side for Canadian retirees, including the test most of them cannot pass.

HAMILTON, Ontario - October 10, 2026 - Reverse mortgage vs HELOC is the comparison most Canadian homeowners over 55 start with, and a new analysis published by an independent Ontario mortgage brokerage runs it both ways rather than picking a side.

On rate, the home equity line of credit wins, and the gap is wide. A HELOC is one of the cheapest ways to borrow against a home in Canada. The comparison says so plainly and shows the ten-year interest cost of both routes on the same borrowed amount, so the difference is visible rather than asserted.

The complication is qualifying. A HELOC at a bank requires provable income, clean credit and the stress test, which means demonstrating the ability to afford payments at a rate materially above the one being offered. For a retired household living on pension income, that is frequently where the application ends. A reverse mortgage applies no income test and no stress test, and is approved mainly on the borrower's age, the home's value and its location.

"On paper the line of credit wins on rate and it is not close. The problem is that the people asking me this question usually cannot qualify for one, and nobody tells them that until after they apply," said Richard Hopkins, Mortgage Broker, licence M16000896.

The second difference is what happens every month afterwards. A HELOC requires monthly payments, interest at minimum, and that payment rises the day prime rises. A reverse mortgage requires no monthly mortgage payments at all. The comparison is direct that this is a trade rather than a free lunch: the interest a HELOC borrower pays monthly is interest a reverse mortgage borrower does not pay, so it is added to the balance instead, and the balance grows.

The analysis sets out when each route is the better fit. A HELOC suits a homeowner who can qualify, can comfortably carry a payment that moves with prime, and wants the cheapest money available. A reverse mortgage suits a homeowner who cannot qualify on income, or who can qualify but needs the monthly payment gone, and who plans to stay in the home for years. Neither suits a homeowner planning to sell within a couple of years, where set-up and exit costs dominate.

A HELOC can also lend a larger share of a home's value than a reverse mortgage can, which the comparison notes rather than hides.

The analysis is written by Richard Hopkins, a Mortgage Broker (licence M16000896) with Dominion Lending Centres Homestead Financial, an independent Ontario brokerage licensed by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (brokerage licence #11711). The brokerage arranges both conventional mortgages and reverse mortgages, and says so in the piece.

The full comparison, with the worked numbers, is free to read at:

About Dominion Lending Centres Homestead Financial

Dominion Lending Centres Homestead Financial is an independent mortgage brokerage in Hamilton, Ontario, licensed by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (brokerage licence #11711) and in business since 1999. More than 1,200 Ontario families have arranged a mortgage through the brokerage. Independently Owned and Operated. Richard Hopkins, Mortgage Broker (licence M16000896), leads its reverse mortgage practice.