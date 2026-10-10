Poll: Two Years In Office, More Jordanians Think Gov't On Right Track

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

- Strategic Studies Poll: 91% of opinion leaders surveyed follow government performance - Two-thirds of Jordanians place high or moderate trust in government - PM has highest rating on ability to shoulder responsibility in current stage - 64% of national sample think government capable of responsibility in current phase, up from 62% in previous poll - 79% of national sample, 75% of opinion leaders support PM's field visits, think these help firsthand insight into people's living conditions - Positive ratings for provision of services, at 63% among national sample, 58% among opinion leaders - Responsive government: 55% of national sample, 51% of opinion leaders feel government turned to people feedback - 62% of national sample optimistic about government's ability to manage regional issues, up from 52% in last year's poll - More think economic situation today improved or is unchanged since 12 months ago - 60% of opinion leaders, 69% of national sample see raising minimum wage, including JD30 increase, helps manage high cost of living.

- 54% of opinion leaders, 61% of national sample think freezing fuel prices eases cost-of-living burden - 91% of national sample, 90% of opinion leaders support health government initiatives, projects - 72% noted improved medical services after hospitals' expansion - 86% of national sample view positively building 86 new schools to ease overcrowding - 97% of national sample support school transport project that reduces costs, enhances safety, and curtail school dropouts - 87% think smart transport apps provide good job opportunities for young people - 91% of national sample, 83% of opinion leaders optimistic about success of National Water Carrier project - 89% of "Sanad" app users think electronic services spare them from hassle of visiting government offices in person - 80% of those who visited comprehensive government service centers praise speed of transaction processing - Over 73% think domestic tourism programs encourage citizens to engage in local tourism, help boost sector Amman, Oct 10 (Petra) – Two years after Prime Minister Jafar Hassan formed his government, a poll by the the University of Jordan's Center for Strategic Studies showed an increase in those who think the Kingdom is on a positive trajectory.

It showed two-thirds of Jordanians have a high, or moderate level of trust in the government, with a 64 percent rise among those who believe it is capable of shouldering the responsibilities of the current stage.

According to the survey, Hassan maintained the highest rating on his ability to handle the responsibilities of the current phase.

Meanwhile, the percentage of opinion leaders who believe the ministerial team, excluding the Prime Minister, is capable of shouldering the responsibilities rose to 53 percent from 45 percent in the survey conducted at the time of the cabinet's formation.

It revealed that 48.2 percent of those who believe the country is moving in the right direction attribute this to national security and stability, while 20.4 percent put it down to progress and reform.

The poll showed that 91 percent of the opinion leader sample follow the government's activities, and that 79 percent of the national sample and 75 percent of opinion leaders voiced support for the Prime Minister's field visits, believing they help him gain firsthand insight into citizens' conditions.

Positive ratings concerning the provision of services to the public stood at 63 percent among the national sample and 58 percent among opinion leaders; furthermore, 55 percent of the national sample and 51 percent of opinion leaders reported feeling that the government is open to their feedback.

Regarding regional issues, the results showed 62 percent of the national sample are optimistic about the government's ability to manage these, compared to 52 percent in last year's survey.

There was a rise among those who believe their economic situation has either improved or remained unchanged compared to 12 months ago, according to the poll.

Sixty-nine percent of the national sample and 60 percent of opinion leaders polled believe that the decision to raise the minimum wage by 30 dinars helps manage the high cost of living, while 61 percent of the national sample and 54 percent of opinion leaders believe that the decision to freeze fuel prices contributed to easing living burdens.

The results showed that 55 percent of the national sample and 54 percent of opinion leaders favourably view the government's role in maintaining stable prices for staple commodities, such as bread.

On support for national products, 96 percent of respondents backed providing financial aid and prioritizing Jordanian products, measures that encourage opening factories and creating job opportunities, while over 73 percent thought domestic tourism programs encouraged citizens to travel within the Kingdom and helped boost the sector.

The survey showed that 91 percent of the national sample and 90 percent of opinion leaders support the government's health initiatives and projects, including the inclusion of those under 20 and over 60 years of age in cancer treatment insurance coverage.

Seventy-two percent of respondents reported a notable improvement in medical services following hospital expansions, and the majority considered the "telemedicine" concept, part of the digital hospital project, a practical step forward.

In the education sector, 86 percent of the national sample believed that government efforts to build 86 new schools contribute to addressing the issue of overcrowding; meanwhile, 75 percent supported the development of vocational education, and 51 percent said they are interested to encourage their children to enroll in it to secure a job opportunity.

According to the survey, 97 percent of the national sample backed the government school transport project to reduce costs, enhance safety, and curb school dropout rates; meanwhile, 57 percent believed that expanding Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) routes helps ease transportation burdens.

It also indicated that 87 percent of respondents think smart transport applications have created good job opportunities for young people.

In the water sector, 91 percent of the national sample and 83 percent of opinion leaders expressed optimism that the National Water Carrier project will succeed.

On digital transformation, 89 percent of "Sanad" app users felt electronic services spared them the hassle of visiting government offices, while 80 percent of those who visited comprehensive government service centers noted the speed at which transactions were completed.

The results showed that one-third of the respondents considered "Farah", an AI-powered virtual spokesperson for the Jordanian government, to be innovative, while 79 percent of the national sample and 76 percent of opinion leaders reported learning about the initiative through social media.

The survey also pointed that over 73 percent of respondents believe domestic tourism programs have prompted people to travel within the Kingdom and have stimulated local tourism activity.

The survey is part of the Center for Strategic Studies' approach to monitor citizens' views and analyze Jordanian public opinion trends regarding government performance and the ability to shoulder responsibilities, as well as to evaluate government policies, decisions, and initiatives across various sectors.

It was conducted September 10-26, 2026, where the national sample comprised 2,012 respondents aged 18 and older, split equally between males and females, randomly selected from 753 locations across the Kingdom to ensure broad geographic coverage and representativeness of Jordanian society (an increase from the 1,200 respondents in previous surveys).

The opinion leader sample included 424 respondents from diverse backgrounds, including senior state officials, leaders of political parties and professional associations, university professors, prominent business figures, writers, journalists, literary figures, and artists, where the response rate was 90.7 percent.

The survey is to gauge public opinion on the general direction of affairs in Jordan and the key challenges facing the Kingdom, as well as evaluate the government's performance and its capacity to fulfill its tasks.

It also seeks to capture citizens' views on economic conditions, current issues, and government decisions and initiatives across such sectors as health, education, industry, tourism, digital transformation, procedural improvements, quality of life, and energy, water, and food security.

//Petra//SS