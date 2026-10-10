Two-Thirds Of Jordanians Express Trust In Government Poll

- 79% of the national sample, 75% of opinion leaders support prime minister's field visits

- Positive ratings of government service delivery reached 63% among national sample, 58% among opinion leaders

- 55% of national sample, 51% of opinion leaders say government listens to their concerns

- 62% are optimistic about government's management of regional affairs, up from 52% last year

- More respondents say their economic situation has improved or remained unchanged over past 12 months

- 61% of the national sample, 54% of opinion leaders say stable fuel prices have eased living costs

- 91% of national sample, 83% of opinion leaders are optimistic about National Water Carrier

- 89% of Sanad app users say its e-services save them trips to government offices

AMMAN - Two-thirds of Jordanians express a high or moderate degree of trust in the government, while 64 per cent believe the government is capable of assuming its responsibilities, up from 62 per cent in a 2025 survey, according to a poll released by the Centre for Strategic Studies at the University of Jordan.

The poll, conducted to mark the second anniversary of Prime Minister Jafar Hassan's Cabinet, also found an increase in the proportion of Jordanians who believe the country is heading in a positive direction.

Hassan's Cabinet was formed in September, 2024.

Prime Minister Jafar Hassan maintained the highest evaluation rating regarding ability to assume leadership responsibilities, while the proportion of opinion leaders who believe the ministerial team is capable of assuming its responsibilities increased to 53 per cent compared with 45 per cent at cabinet formation.

Among respondents who viewed national affairs positively, 48.2 per cent attributed their view to security and stability, while 20.4 per cent cited ongoing reform and development.

The survey revealed that 91 per cent of opinion leaders actively follow government actions, while 79 per cent of the national sample and 75 per cent of opinion leaders endorsed field visits conducted by the prime minister to inspect public conditions firsthand.

Positive ratings for public service delivery reached 63 per cent among the national sample and 58 per cent among opinion leaders, while 55 per cent of the national sample and 51 per cent of opinion leaders indicated that the government listens to public feedback.

Regarding regional affairs, 62 per cent of the national sample expressed optimism about government capacity to manage regional files compared with 52 per cent in 2025 poll.

On economic measures, 69 per cent of the national sample and 60 per cent of opinion leaders said that raising the minimum wage by JD30 helps cushion living costs, while 61 per cent of the national sample and 54 per cent of opinion leaders noted that freezing fuel prices eased financial pressures.

The poll showed that 55 per cent of the national sample and 54 per cent of opinion leaders positively evaluated government efforts to stabilize prices of basic commodities, including bread, while 96 per cent supported financial backing and purchasing priority for local products.

In healthcare, 91 per cent of the national sample and 90 per cent of opinion leaders supported government health initiatives, including expanding cancer care coverage to individuals under age 20 and over age 60, while 72 per cent observed improved medical services following hospital expansions.

In education, 86 per cent of the national sample viewed the construction of 86 new schools as effective in reducing classroom overcrowding, while 97 per cent supported the public school transport project to lower costs and reduce dropouts.

Regarding infrastructure, 91 per cent of the national sample and 83 per cent of opinion leaders expressed optimism regarding the National Water Carrier Project, while 89 per cent of Sanad application users noted that digital services saved time visiting public departments.

The poll was conducted between 10 and 26 September 2026, comprising a national sample of 2,012 respondents and an opinion leader sample of 424 individuals.