Glide Bomb Strike On Zaporizhzhia: Rescue Workers Continue Clearing Rubble, 11 People Remain Unaccounted For

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's Interior Minister, Ivan Vyhivskyi, reported the situation on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

He said that rescuers, police investigators, patrol dog handlers, and explosives experts were working at the scene, along with all other units needed to save lives.

"Despite the threat of another shelling, we are trying to clear the rubble of the buildings as quickly as possible, as there is information about at least 11 people who have not been in contact since this morning," the minister said.

Vyhivskyi separately noted that Interior Ministry units had just managed to rescue another person from a destroyed building in Zaporizhzhia.

Drone debris falls on high-rise, office building in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district

"The woman had been trapped under the rubble for more than eight hours. She is now receiving medical treatment. The number of people injured in this attack has reached 17. Sadly, 15 people have been killed, three of them children. This was a terrorist attack on a residential area. Five guided aerial bombs were used against ordinary homes, against families with children," he reported.

The head of the Interior Ministry said that a mobile service center operated by the ministry was also at the scene.

"Tents have already been set up to help residents, along with locations where police officers are accepting reports of damaged or destroyed property," the minister said.

Vyhivskyi emphasized that Russian attacks were continuing.

"In Kharkiv, a drone struck a hospital building, and there are injured people. In Kyiv, a high-rise residential building and an office center have been attacked. An air raid alert is sounding again at this very moment. In total, since the beginning of today alone, the occupiers have carried out 44 strikes across Ukraine and killed 15 people," he said.

The minister reported that another 35 people had been wounded and that everyone was receiving the necessary assistance.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Sunday was declared a day of mourning in Zaporizhzhia for those killed in the airstrike.