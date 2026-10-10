Number Of People Injured In Panama Earthquake Revealed

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At least 27 people have been injured after a magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck near Panama's Pacific coast, the Shot news outlet reports.

No fatalities have been reported so far. Approximately 300 people have been evacuated, while more than 400 buildings have sustained damage.

Seismologists have recorded more than 100 aftershocks following the main earthquake. Authorities are monitoring seismic activity and assessing the damage caused by the powerful tremor.

The earthquake has raised concerns over the safety of residents in affected areas, as emergency teams continue to respond to the situation. Further details about the extent of the damage and the condition of those injured have yet to be reported.