Baku, Jakarta Have Five Cooperation Projects, Ambassador Says

MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Indonesia and Azerbaijan have five cooperation projects, including initiatives focused on oil and gas exploration, production and trade, Indonesian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Berlian Helmi has said.

Helmi said the first area of cooperation involves the energy sector. One project envisages cooperation between Indonesia's Minarak Brantas Gas and Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR in oil and gas exploration and production on Indonesia's East Java island.

The second project involves Indonesia importing oil and gas products from Azerbaijan. According to the ambassador, the main objective is to strengthen existing cooperation between the two countries.

The third project focuses on developing cooperation between Indonesia's state-owned oil and gas company Pertamina and SOCAR.

The ambassador's remarks highlight the energy sector as a key area of bilateral economic cooperation between Indonesia and Azerbaijan.