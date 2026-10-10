Kyrgyzstan And Isdb Discuss Preparation Of New Initiatives

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Deputy Minister of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan Mederbek Tumanov met with Head of the Islamic Development Bank's (IsDB) Regional Hub in Almaty Hammad Zafar Hundal and bank representatives on October 8, 2026, at the ministry to discuss the preparation of new initiatives.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic.

"On October 8, 2026, a meeting was held at the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic between Deputy Minister of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic Mederbek Tumanov, Head of the Islamic Development Bank's (IsDB) Regional Hub in Almaty Hammad Zafar Hundal and representatives of the bank," the statement said.

During the meeting, Mederbek Tumanov outlined key areas for further cooperation, including the implementation of ongoing projects, the preparation of new initiatives and the expansion of engagement in areas that are priorities for the Kyrgyz Republic.

The deputy minister noted that the Islamic Development Bank is an important and reliable partner for Kyrgyzstan.

"Long-standing cooperation covers a wide range of issues related to the country's socio-economic development. With the support of the IsDB, a number of significant projects aimed at developing infrastructure and supporting economic growth are being implemented and prepared," the ministry's press service noted.

Mederbek Tumanov emphasized the importance of regular direct dialogue between the ministry and the bank's leadership.

The sides noted that this format of engagement makes it possible to address emerging issues promptly, find joint solutions and identify new opportunities for cooperation.

Mederbek Tumanov also congratulated Hammad Zafar Hundal on his appointment as regional director of the Islamic Development Bank and expressed confidence that his professional experience would contribute to further strengthening cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and the bank.