SMPL URGENT DEADLINE: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Urgently Reminds The Simply Good Foods Company Investors Of The Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm Before October 13Th

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NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What's Happening?



Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against The Simply Good Foods Company (“Simply Good Foods” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:SMPL) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Simply Good Foods common stock between October 24, 2024 and April 8, 2026, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Investors have until October 13, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

What are the Allegation Details?

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Simply Good Foods had lost key managerial personnel following the acquisition of Only What You Need, Inc. (“OWYN”) necessary for the successful integration of the acquired OWYN assets, impairing Simply Good Foods' ability to achieve the acquisition's purported strategic initiatives and financial and operational targets; (2) Simply Good Foods had materially increased its general and administrative spending to compensate for the loss of key managerial personnel, leading to an inefficient and bloated organizational structure and the lack of clear and cohesive strategic priorities for its OWYN segment; (3) the addition of a new pea protein supplier for OWYN formulations prior to the acquisition had created significant product quality issues which had negatively impacted the taste, texture, and shelf-life of OWYN products, leading to negative product reviews, depressed consumer sales, and the loss of important distributor relationships; (4) in an effort to boost sales in the short-term, Simply Good Foods had offered discounts and engaged in other promotional activities for OWYN products above its historical practices, eroding Simply Good Foods' margins but failing to achieve the desired sales turnaround; (5) in order to stem the margin erosion being suffered in its OWYN segment, Simply Good Foods had cut brand support and marketing for OWYN, further depressing product sales; and (6) as a result of the above, the OWYN acquisition had largely failed to achieve its key strategic goals, the integration of OWYN had run into severe operational and execution problems, and the business and operational results for Simply Good Foods' OWYN segment had been materially negatively impacted, undermining the acquisition's economic rationale. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.



What are my Next Steps?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Simply Good Foods shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ..., telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.



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Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

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