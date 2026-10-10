'What Are You So Scared Of?' Opposition Reacts As 3 Former Cms Get Detained In Delhi

MENAFN - Live Mint) On 10 October, Delhi saw massive protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, with demonstrators demanding his resignation. Around 1,000 protesters have been detained across the capital, ANI reported, citing Delhi Police sources. Among them, three former chief ministers were also detained: Pinarayi Vijayan, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee.

Police said permission had not been granted for the gathering. Opposition leaders criticised the detentions and questioned how police treated those taken into custody.

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Security personnel were deployed at several locations as activists continued their protest calls. Delhi's entry points saw increased security, while 46 Metro stations remained closed.

Quick answers to key questions

.5 QUESTIONS1Why were Pinarayi Vijayan, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee detained in Delhi?⌵

They were among opposition leaders who joined protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The demonstrations demanded his resignation over alleged irregularities in the revision of electoral rolls; police said permission had not been granted for the gathering.

2What was the CJP protest against Gyanesh Kumar demanding?⌵

The Cockroach Janta Party called for Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in the electoral-roll revision. Its demands also included an inquiry and changes to the electoral process.

3Why did Delhi Police impose restrictions ahead of the CJP protest?⌵

Police said restrictions were intended to manage crowd safety, traffic and public access, citing the limited capacity of Jantar Mantar and its account of problems at an earlier protest. Security was increased and access to some Metro stations was restricted.

4What did CPI(M) leaders allege about Pinarayi Vijayan's detention?⌵

John Brittas alleged that Vijayan was driven around Delhi for several hours and could not take his medicines on time. MB Rajesh also alleged that Vijayan received neither food nor water during the journey.

5Would Gyanesh Kumar's resignation end the CJP protest?⌵

Not necessarily. CJP co-convenor Saurav Das said the agitation would continue until the outfit's demands were addressed, including calls for an inquiry and changes to the electoral process.

According to police, New Delhi has been divided into 20 zones. Each zone had a dedicated detention centre. Stadiums were also turned into temporary detention centres.

CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke alleged that police detained him and his associates after their flight reached Delhi, after he had travelled from Mumbai to join the protest.

Pinarayi Vijayan

CPI(M) MP John Brittas alleged that the police had driven Vijayan around Delhi for several hours. He said the former Keralam chief minister could not take his medicines on time.

Vijayan, 82, was detained near Kerala House with Brittas and former minister KN Balagopal. They had stepped out to protest against Kumar and the electoral roll revision.

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Brittas said that the three had been placed inside a Mahindra Bolero. According to him, the vehicle kept moving from 10.30 AM until 2.20 PM. They were then taken to Mandir Marg police station.

Brittas also alleged that police failed to consider Vijayan's age and health problems. After reaching the station, he said Vijayan was tired and experienced discomfort.

Police personnel went to arrange food after noticing Vijayan's condition, according to the CPI(M) MP. Later, Vijayan's security guard went to Kerala House to bring food.

Brittas said they had repeatedly requested placement in a lock-up instead of travelling around. CPI(M) leader MB Rajesh described the police action as unlawful and inhumane.

Rajesh alleged that Vijayan received neither food nor water during the journey. He questioned the basis for keeping detained leaders inside a moving vehicle.

Rajesh said CPI(M) would organise protests in Keralam against the police action. He also asked Chief Minister VD Satheesan to respond and condemn the incident.

Arvind Kejriwal

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal was also detained during protests against Kumar. He later shared a video on X, accompanied by AAP leader Sanjay Singh.

The former Delhi CM said that the country's youth had awakened and protesters would not feel intimidated. He demanded Gyanesh Kumar's resignation and accused authorities of allowing votes to be“stolen”. He urged people to join the protests.

Mamata Banerjee

TMC has alleged that Mamata Banerjee was detained with party MPs. The party said its leaders were holding a peaceful demonstration.

The former West Bengal CM shared a Facebook Live video from the prison van, recounting an experience similar to Pinarayi Vijayan's.

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Banerjee alleged that she and her colleagues had been kept there for a couple of hours without being formally detained. According to her, the prison van reached the Haryana border.

“There is no ventilation over here. One day, these people will lose power and understand that you can't stop protesters like this. They have turned the entire country into a giant prison.” Banerjee said.

According to TMC, police told them that slogans and posters were not allowed. It is alleged that leaders were forced into police vans and taken somewhere undisclosed.

“SUPER EMERGENCY IS GOING ON,” Mamata Banerjee's party wrote on X.“Narendra Modi, what are you so scared of? Have you simply forgotten that India is a democratic country and every single person has the right to protest?”