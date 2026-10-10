Manipur CM Meets PM Modi In Delhi, Discusses State-Related Issues

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi/Imphal, Oct 10 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Saturday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and discussed various issues concerning the state, officials said.

After meeting the Prime Minister, Chief Minister Khemchand Singh in a post on his official X account said: "It was a privilege to meet the Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji. His visionary leadership continues to inspire our commitment to building a peaceful, prosperous and Viksit Manipur as part of Viksit Bharat."

The Manipur Chief Minister is in the national capital since October 10.

Khemchand Singh separately held meetings with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, and Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in New Delhi and discussed various issues of the state.

Both the Union Home Minister and other two Union Ministers told the Chief Minister that they would soon visit Manipur.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday assured Chief Minister Khemchand Singh of the Centre's full support in restoring peace and ensuring progress in the state, as well as in fulfilling the aspirations of its people.

A senior official of Chief Minister's Office (CMO) in Imphal said that the Home Minister also appreciated the sustained efforts of the state government to bring peace and normalcy in Manipur.

Khemchand Singh on Thursday called on the Union Home Minister Shah at his official residence in New Delhi and during the meeting, the Chief Minister apprised him of the measures taken up by the state government for restoring peace and normalcy in the state.

The Chief Minister told Union Minister Shah that the state government has succeeded in resuming the Imphal-Dimapur (Nagaland)-Guwahati bus service, which has brought much-needed relief to the common people.

In a significant development, inter-state passenger bus services between Manipur, Assam and Nagaland resumed on August 21 after a gap of more than three years.