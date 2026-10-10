Imran Khan Detained During Mumbai Protest Crackdown, Shares Selfie From Police Van: 'Apparently I'm Going For A Drive'

Saturday, October 10, 2026 – Police detained Bollywood actor Imran Khan in Mumbai. He was protesting with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at August Kranti Maidan. Later, from inside a police van, Khan shared a selfie. The caption:“Apparently I'm Going for a Drive.”

The CJP protest demanded Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation. They alleged widespread electoral irregularities. The party questioned the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls, claiming it could disenfranchise voters and undermine democracy.

Crackdown in Mumbai and Beyond

Mumbai police quickly dispersed the CJP demonstration. They cited long-standing Bombay High Court directives: protests only at Azad Maidan.

400 protesters - that's how many Mumbai police detained, Imran Khan among them. Police made these arrests during cordons, stopping larger gatherings. In Delhi, a broader crackdown was underway. This showed a coordinated national police response. Delhi police detained nearly 1,500 people protesting at Jantar Mantar. Prominent opposition figures were among them: former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and TMC's Mamata Banerjee.

“Apparently I'm Going for a Drive” - Khan's ironic caption made his detention a national talking point. His celebrity status amplified it. Even in police custody, his social media post transformed a routine arrest into public discussion. The image, snapped from a police vehicle, juxtaposed his relaxed attitude against the serious situation. His caption resonated, sparking support and debate among his followers and the public.

Khan often speaks out on social issues. He aligns himself with activist movements. His presence at the CJP protest fit his public image. Khan advocates for fair elections and democratic rights, having marched in similar demonstrations before. His social media update informed people, rallied support, and drew media attention to police actions and political complaints.

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A post shared by Imran Khan (@imrankhan)

The Core Dispute: Voter Rolls and Electoral Integrity

The Cockroach Janta Party spearheaded widespread protests. These stem from worries about election integrity. At its core, the party demands Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation. They allege serious electoral irregularities. The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls is a key issue. CJP claims this process has inconsistencies and potential for manipulation.

CJP leaders warned the SIR could disenfranchise legitimate voters. This would undermine democracy in upcoming elections. This controversial revision process became a rallying cry for opposition, who assert transparency and fairness are key to public trust. The CJP's nationwide campaign aims to pressure the Election Commission. They demand it address concerns and ensure fair elections.

Police detentions across the nation - especially the large numbers in Mumbai and Delhi - show an intensified response to CJP's campaign. This crackdown on dissent questions the balance between protest rights and law and order. Authorities manage the situation. The status and legal proceedings for detainees remain under public and political scrutiny.