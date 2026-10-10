Kyrgyzstan And Mongolia Discuss Expanding Trade And Economic Ties

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Deputy Minister of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic Sultan Akhmatov met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Mongolia to the Kyrgyz Republic Demchig Tegshjargal on October 9, 2026, to discuss bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic.

"During the meeting, the sides discussed current issues of bilateral trade and economic cooperation, prospects for increasing mutual trade, developing industrial cooperation and implementing joint projects," the statement said.

Particular attention was paid to strengthening ties between the business communities of the two countries, organizing business forums and exhibitions, as well as identifying new mechanisms for cooperation.

Following the meeting, the sides expressed interest in further expanding Kyrgyz-Mongolian trade and economic cooperation and continuing joint efforts to implement the agreements reached.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan continues to develop economic ties with countries across Asia, seeking opportunities to expand trade, attract investment and strengthen business cooperation. Contacts between government representatives provide a platform for discussing trade barriers, identifying areas of mutual interest and exploring opportunities for joint initiatives.

Cooperation with Mongolia could involve exchanges of experience in sectors where both countries see potential for development, as well as stronger links between companies and business associations. Business forums, exhibitions and direct contacts between entrepreneurs can help identify potential partners and support the development of commercial relations.

Industrial cooperation and joint projects may provide additional opportunities to diversify bilateral economic ties. Further progress will depend on the priorities identified by both sides, the involvement of businesses and the practical implementation of agreements reached during bilateral discussions.