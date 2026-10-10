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President Ilham Aliyev And Head Of Chechen Republic Of Russia Have Lunch Together (PHOTO)


Date: 2026-10-10 08:46:31

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. On October 10, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Ramzan Kadyrov, Head of the Chechen Republic of the Russian Federation, had lunch together.

This was reported by the Press Service of the President of Azerbaijan.

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Trend News Agency

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