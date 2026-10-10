ABS Consulting Honors University Of Michigan Health With Project Excellence Recognition For Maximo Implementation

ABS Consulting team members Diego Galvez, Mariana Arango, Dottie Griggers, Jason Smith, and John Craig with Luiz Mello of University of Michigan Health during the event.

Recognition reflects collaboration to strengthen asset management and support critical medical services

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ABSG Consulting Inc. (ABS Consulting) has recognized University of Michigan Health with the Project Excellence designation for its implementation of the IBM Maximo Application Suite to strengthen its maintenance, inspection and reliability processes across its facilities and critical equipment.University of Michigan Health, one of the nation's leading academic medical centers, worked with ABS Consulting to bring its asset and facilities management functions onto a single, centralized platform. The result is a more connected approach that gives operations, maintenance and facility teams a consistent view of the equipment and infrastructure that support patient care.Built for the demands of complex, asset-intensive environments, Maximo Application Suite is designed to help teams track asset condition, prioritize maintenance and reduce the operational blind spots that come from managing critical systems across multiple platforms.“Reliable equipment and infrastructure are key to consistent patient care. By bringing asset management onto one connected platform, University of Michigan Health's teams can better maintain the critical systems they rely on every day. We're proud to support the people and facilities behind University of Michigan Health's mission to advance healthcare through innovation and collaboration,” said Jason Smith, ABS Consulting Director of Business Development, Life Sciences.“Working with ABS Consulting has been a highly positive experience. We've built a strong, collaborative relationship grounded in open communication, mutual respect, and a shared commitment to achieving excellent results,” said Luiz Mello, University of Michigan Health Facilities Applications Manager.ENDSFor more informationLearn more about how ABS Consulting is helping organizations strengthen the systems and processes that enable long-term operational success here.About ABS ConsultingABSG Consulting Inc. (ABS Consulting) is part of ABS Group of Companies, Inc. ( ), a global leader in safety and risk management for critical infrastructure worldwide and a subsidiary of ABS ( ), one of the world's leading marine and offshore classification societies. With more than 50 years of risk management and safety experience, ABS Consulting provides engineering, data science and management consulting services globally to help our clients manage their safety, security and operational risks. Headquartered in Spring, Texas, ABS Consulting operates with more than 700 professionals across the globe serving the marine and offshore, oil, gas and chemical, government, power and energy, and industrial sectors.Media RelationsAgency:Knights Media & Public Relations #knightsmpr...Shaping perceptions with integrity and influence:Client:

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ABS Consulting Honors University of Michigan Health with Project Excellence Recognition for Maximo Implementation News Provided By Agility PR Solutions October 10, 2026, 12:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology



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