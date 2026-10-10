Rahul Gandhi In Chennai For 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' Strict Entry Rules

Over 1 Lakh Students Register for Rahul Gandhi's Chennai Programme

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Saturday said that over one lakh students had registered online for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' interaction programme in Tamil Nadu, scheduled to be held in the evening. Speaking on Rahul Gandhi's arrival for the programme, Tagore said entry would be restricted to students with QR-code registrations and that additional selection criteria had been put in place for those attending the event.“This time he's coming for a student interaction program in Tamil Nadu, where tonight in the evening he's going to address the students of Tamil Nadu. More than a lakh students, one lakh students have registered on the online QR code registration. Without a QR code, we are not going to allow anybody. And there are restrictions we have put on those selection processes also, who are going to be the students who are going to be entering here,” Tagore said.

The Congress MP also spoke about the ongoing protests across the country, saying that political leaders, students, youth and farmers were agitating over issues related to voting rights and the electoral process.“The whole country is prepared and the country is in agitation mode, and we are all agitating. MPs are agitating, political leadership is agitating, students are agitating, youth are agitating, farmers are agitating because the greatest right for every democratic country is the right to vote. The right to vote and deciding who has to be a voter is the main right,” he added.

About 'Chhatron ki Goonj' Nationwide Campaign

Rahul Gandhi is set to participate in the "Chhatron ki Goonj" student outreach program in Chennai today. The Chennai leg of "Chhatron ki Goonj" is the sixth in the nationwide campaign, launched by the Congress party to interact with students across the country to understand and uncover issues being faced by them.

The campaign started on June 17 in Kota, Rajasthan. From Kota, Gandhi took the student outreach program to Dehradun, Uttarakhand. The third leg of the campaign was observed in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The Congress leader took the campaign further to Indore, Madhya Pradesh, and is now scheduled for Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, the campaign, launched by Congress leaders in 2026, aims to provide a platform for students to raise concerns related to examination irregularities, paper leaks, rising education costs, recruitment issues and unemployment. (ANI)

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