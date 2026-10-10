Goa Tourism To Reach Pre-COVID Levels Within A Year: CM Pramod Sawant

Following the disruption caused to tourism worldwide by the COVID-19 pandemic, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday said foreign tourist arrivals in the state were expected to return to pre-COVID levels within a year, while highlighting the government's focus on high-end tourism, infrastructure development, tourist safety and improved transport facilities.

In an interview with ANI on foreign tourist arrivals in Goa in 2025, Sawant said,“It is not matching the pre-Covid level yet, but definitely within a year, that will match. I have full faith in this.”

Goa prioritises high-end tourism

Highlighting the government's efforts to attract tourists who wish to spend more time in the coastal state, Sawant said the focus was on developing facilities and infrastructure to encourage longer stays.“For those who want to stay longer and spend more time here, it is a high tourist destination that we are targeting. So definitely, facilities like this are also available for them. More and more, their stay will increase. That is why we are trying to increase the stay in the entire state. The good infrastructure that we have created now will increase their stay in Goa,” he said.

Comparing Goa's tourism strategy with destinations such as Thailand and Vietnam, which are often promoted as affordable holiday options, Sawant said the state was prioritising high-end tourism and witnessing increasing demand for five-star hotels.“That is the marketing strategy for those countries. But definitely, we promote maximum high-end tourism in Goa. For this, the demand for new 5-star hotels in Goa is still increasing. So, I would say that People in India and even in foreign countries, the kind of facilities they get here and the kind of safety they feel, I don't think they will feel so much safety in other countries and other places,” the Goa CM added.

CM addresses 'negative propaganda'

Addressing negative reports about Goa's roads and cleanliness circulating on social media ahead of the peak tourist season, Sawant alleged that some people were attempting to divert tourism from the state.“Some people target it because they want to divert tourism. I am studying it in depth with the help of the central agencies. Especially with social media, this kind of targeting is always there,” he said.

He also highlighted the importance of November and December, which see increased tourist activity due to Christmas, the International Film Festival and other celebrations.“November and December are the peak season for Goa. Due to Christmas, the International Film Festival, and many other festivals. People always want to enjoy Goa on the 31st. So most people want to come there. But some people always do negative propaganda like this, especially on social media,” Sawant added.

Tourist safety a priority

On tourist safety, including complaints about high taxi fares and alleged exploitation by taxi operators, Sawant said the state government had deployed additional personnel to assist visitors.“I will say one thing for sure the safety of tourists is important for us. Our Pink Force, an additional tourist force, is working in Goa,” he said.

Explaining the police response mechanism, the Chief Minister said tourists could contact the police through helpline numbers, adding that personnel were expected to respond within a few minutes.“If someone calls, either on 181, 112, or 100, within 9 minutes, the police are reaching there. Within 5 minutes, within the coastal belt, within 3 to 4 minutes, the police reach there. That is why, for the safety of tourism, we are taking all kinds of precautions.”

Promoting spiritual and inland tourism

Beyond its beaches, the state is also promoting inland and spiritual tourism, with a focus on temples, churches and other attractions, Sawant said.“That is why, along with the sun, sand, and sea, even though we are promoting spiritual tourism, we are also promoting inland Goa, for the many spiritual temples and churches. We are promoting this now.”

Improving transport and taxi services

On public transport connectivity between the airport and tourist destinations, the Goa CM said services had already been introduced through the Kadamba transport system.“We have already started with the public transport system. Now we have the Kadamba transport system, which has started from the airport to the different tourism places,” he said, adding that services were available to major tourist destinations at affordable fares.

Addressing concerns about taxi availability and fares, Sawant said app-based taxi services were operating in the state and that the government was working to bring more taxi operators under a digital metering system.“We don't have Ola or Uber, but Goa Miles app-based taxis have already started. We are trying to bring the rest of the Goa taxis on the digital meter. The digitalisation of taxis will happen,” he said.

Referring to complaints about taxi operators charging high fares, he added,“All the tourists come back and say that the taxi operators exploit the situation. Goa Miles is already available, and Goa Digital Taxi is going to start in a few days.”

Reiterating Goa's tourism strengths in comparison with destinations such as Keralam and Odisha, Sawant said the state was continuing to focus on its natural environment, tourist safety and spiritual attractions.“Definitely, as I said, along with the sun, sand, and sea, one of the best environments is in Goa. And definitely, safety is also important for Goa. The feel of safety in Goa 24 by 7 will not be found in other places. Along with this, we are increasing spiritual tourism,” he added. (ANI)

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