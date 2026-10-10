Litton Das Returns As Captain, Mystery Spinner Aliss Handed Maiden ODI Call-Up In Bangladesh Squad

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) Litton Das returned to the Bangladesh ODI side as captain as the Bangladesh Cricket Board on Saturday named the squad for the UAE tri-series, which also features Afghanistan and Zimbabwe, with mystery spinner Aliss Al Islam earning a maiden call-up too.

Aliss has played one T20I in the Asian Games and has been impressive in the domestic circuit, where he has 35 wickets in 19 List A games and 60 in 59 T20Is.

Right-arm fast bowler Hasan Mahmud is also back in the squad as Nahid Rana stays out due to his side strain. Rana has been absent from the international side since July 2026, having missed the 1-1 historic Test series draw against Australia, the Asian Games and the ongoing one-off Test against Afghanistan.

Das is back in the side and now as captain. He missed the ODI series against Zimbabwe in July due to a calf injury. Das was named the ODI captain in July as he took over from Mehidy Hasan Miraz, whom the board wants to focus on his all-round skills without the added responsibility.

Recently, Zimbabwe named their squad for the tri-series, with Sikandar Raza set to captain the team for the tri-series as Richard Ngarava continues his recovery from a back injury.

The ODI squad largely comprises players who faced Australia in Harare last month, with Tafadzwa Tsiga and Vincent Masekesa coming in for Innocent Kaia and Graeme Cremer.

"Kaia is working his way back to full fitness after suffering a thigh strain but is expected to be ready for the T201 series," Zimbabwe Cricket informed in a release. Earlier, Afghanistan had also named their squad for the tri-series.

Bangladesh squad for ODI tri-series:

Litton Das (capt), Towhid Hridoy, Tanzid Hasan, Saif Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nurul Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Aliss Al Islam