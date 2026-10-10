INDIA Bloc Leaders In J&K Hold Protest Under 'Save Democracy Week' Campaign

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Oct 10 (IANS) INDIA Bloc leaders belonging to different political parties in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday carried out a joint protest under the nationwide 'Save Democracy Week' and 'Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao' campaign.

For the first time, political rivalries belonging to the Congress, National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday came out together to stage a joint protest here.

The protesters attempted to start a protest march from the Congress headquarters on the Maulana Azad Road, but were stopped by police personnel deployed in strength to prevent the march.

They were forced to withdraw into the compound of the Congress, where they subsequently staged a symbolic protest within the office premises.

The INDIA bloc protesters were carrying flags of the Congress, NC and PDP. Congress leaders accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of undermining the Constitution and democratic institutions.

Protesters said they were holding a joint peaceful protest and that there is one united voice from Jammu and Kashmir to Kanyakumari that Gyanesh Kumar, Prime Minister and Home Minister, should go.

The leaders also criticised restrictions imposed in Delhi, including curbs on movement and internet services, and alleged that democratic freedoms were under threat.

The INDIA bloc leaders urged people across the country to unite in defence of the Constitution and democratic institutions.

The“Save Democracy Week” campaign (also known as the "Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao" or Save Vote, Save Country campaign) is a nationwide political movement launched by the opposition INDIA bloc, being held from October 2 to October 8, 2026 (with extended regional demonstrations following into mid-October).

The protests and rallies target the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, following reports that millions of voters faced exclusion or list modifications.

The demands include the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, halting or reviewing the SIR process of voter lists, restoring the selection process for Election Commissioners based on the Supreme Court's committee model (comprising the Prime Minister, Leader of the Opposition, and Chief Justice of India), and protecting Article 326 and citizens' universal adult suffrage.

Opposition parties organised marches and protests aimed at the ECI and Parliament, demanding institutional transparency.

In J&K, joint protests by the INDIA bloc (including Congress, NC, and PDP) took place in Srinagar and Baramulla, featuring rallies and effigy-burning demonstrations outside party offices.

Rallies, press meets, and collectorate marches were organised across states including Jharkhand (Ranchi), Telangana (Hyderabad), Assam (Diphu and Karbi Anglong), Haryana (Chandigarh) and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.