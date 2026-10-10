Philippines Condemns Intrusion By Chinese Militia Vessel, 22 Sampans Into Kota Island Waters

MENAFN - IANS) Manila, Oct 10 (IANS) The Philippines' National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS) on Saturday strongly condemned the intrusion of a Chinese maritime militia vessel and 22 sampans (small wooden boats) into the territorial sea of Kota Island in the West Philippine Sea, saying China's claim over the area has no basis under international law.

“The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS) strongly condemns the intrusion of Chinese Maritime Militia Vessel 9622 and its 22 deployed sampans into the territorial sea of Kota Island on 09 October 2026,” the task force said in a statement.

The Chinese vessels engaged in unauthorised fishing and reportedly dumped waste at sea, with one sampan approaching as close as 250 metres from the island's shoreline, the statement said.

“When Philippine Coast Guard personnel, supported by the Philippine Marine Corps and the Philippine Navy, moved to address the intrusion, the Chinese mothership manoeuvred around and encircled their boats, while its master brazenly claimed the area as Chinese territory and directed the Philippine team to leave,” it mentioned.

The NTF-WPS said Kota Island is an integral part of the Municipality of Kalayaan in Palawan province and its territorial sea is under Philippine sovereignty.

“The Chinese vessels' unauthorised fishing activities violate Philippine laws, including Republic Act No. 12064 (Philippine Maritime Zones Act) and Republic Act No. 8550 (Philippine Fisheries Code), as amended by RA No. 10654. China's claim over the area has no basis under international law,” the statement said.

The task force commended the Philippine Coast Guard, the Marine Corps and the Navy for their firm, coordinated and professional response, which led to the departure of all Chinese vessels from the island's territorial sea.

“This incident is particularly concerning because it involves the same Chinese maritime militia vessel that deployed 24 sampans near the island on 28 September 2026. Such repeated incursions underscore the need for sustained vigilance and a clear, consistent response to attempts to challenge Philippine sovereignty,” it said.

The NTF-WPS said it would continue to support the Coast Guard and other agencies in protecting Philippine territory and maritime rights.

“Repeated intrusions, coercive manoeuvres, and baseless assertions of sovereignty will not be allowed to become normalised in Philippine waters. The Philippines will continue to respond firmly, lawfully, and resolutely to protect its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national interests in the West Philippine Sea,” the task force added.