President Ilham Aliyev And Head Of Chechen Republic Of Russia Visit Baku White City (PHOTO)
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Head of the Chechen Republic of the Russian Federation Ramzan Kadyrov visited Baku White City on October 10.
This was reported by the Press Service of the President of Azerbaijan.
Will be updated
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