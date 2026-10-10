Joe's Italian Restaurant Named 2026 Best Of Texas Award Winner

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SAN ANGELO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Joe's Italian Restaurant, a longtime Italian and American-style eatery on San Angelo's south side, has been named a 2026 Best of Texas Award winner, recognizing more than fifteen years of scratch-made pasta, hand-tossed pizza, and a dining room where regulars are greeted like family.The restaurant's reputation rests largely on what happens in the kitchen, where Executive Chef Naim "Nino" Agaj has spent more than a decade shaping a menu built entirely from scratch. Sauces, soups, and garlic rolls are made fresh daily, and the lineup ranges from lasagna and baked ziti to New York-style pizza, hand-rolled meatballs, and a rotating list of stuffed subs. In recent years, the restaurant has also expanded its wine offerings to include more accessible, quality bottles, and grown its catering program to serve everything from office lunches to backyard celebrations.That growth hasn't come at the expense of what has always set Joe's apart: a commitment to hospitality that treats every guest like a regular. The restaurant has built its following over the years largely through word of mouth and repeat visits, becoming the kind of neighborhood fixture that San Angelo families return to for birthdays, lunch breaks, and Friday night dinners alike. For a locally owned restaurant competing in a crowded dining landscape, that loyalty reflects years of consistency rather than any single dish or promotion."This award means a lot to our whole team," said Naim Agaj, Executive Chef at Joe's Italian Restaurant. "We've always believed that if you cook everything fresh and treat people right, San Angelo will keep coming back. Seeing that reflected in a statewide award is a special kind of validation."Looking ahead, Joe's Italian Restaurant plans to keep its focus on the fundamentals that earned it the recognition: scratch cooking, a welcoming dining room, and a menu that keeps growing without losing what made it popular in the first place. The 2026 Best of Texas Award adds a new chapter to a restaurant that has already spent more than fifteen years becoming part of San Angelo's everyday life.For more information click here!

Joe's Italian Restaurant

Joe's Italian Restaurant

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Joe's Italian Restaurant Named 2026 Best of Texas Award Winner News Provided By Storyroad Marketing October 10, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry



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