'Undeclared Emergency': Sonam Wangchuk Warns Of Fast, March If Leaders Detained In Delhi Not Released By Tomorrow
Wangchuk warned that he could consider an indefinite fast or a march if those detained were not released by Sunday, October 11. His remarks came amid a major security deployment in the national capital as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) called for a demonstration at Jantar Mantar. The protest was planned to demand Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in voter roll.
“INDIA IN A STATE OF UNDECLARED EMERGENCY... Yesterday when I posted a message appealing for unity & peace in today's protest I had never imagined that the biggest democracy in the world would be under an undeclared EMERGENCY,” Wangchuk said on X.
Quick answers to key questions.4 QUESTIONS1Why did Sonam Wangchuk describe the situation in India as an“undeclared emergency”?⌵
Wangchuk said this after political leaders and activists were detained in Delhi ahead of a planned protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. He said he had not expected the country to be in this situation.2What did Sonam Wangchuk threaten to do if the detained leaders were not released?⌵
He said he would consider an indefinite fast, or an Anshan, or a Padyatra march if those detained were not released by Sunday, October 11.3Why were protesters planning a demonstration at Jantar Mantar?⌵
The Cockroach Janta Party called the protest to demand Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in voter rolls.4Which leaders and activists were reported detained ahead of the Delhi protest?⌵
The main article names Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal and AISA president Neha Bora among those detained. It also reports that several other political leaders and activists were taken into custody.
He added,“I was happy there were so many leaders to lead the movement, but I now learn that they have all been arrested. I hope those arrested will be released soon. I will be compelled to consider an Anshan Fast or Padyatra March if they are not released by tomorrow.”
(This is a developing story. More to come)
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