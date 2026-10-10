Azerbaijan's Cotton Exports Rise 23.3% In January-August
Azerbaijan exported cotton worth $187.93 million to foreign markets in January-August 2026, marking a 23.3% increase compared with the same period last year.
According to the State Customs Committee, the country's cotton imports totalled $7.14 million during the first eight months of the year, up 13.9% year-on-year.
Cotton exports accounted for 0.86% of Azerbaijan's total exports in January-August, while cotton imports represented 0.06% of the country's total imports.
The figures highlight growth in Azerbaijan's cotton export earnings, alongside a more modest share of cotton in the country's overall foreign trade.
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