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Drone Debris Falls On High-Rise, Office Building In Kyiv's Solomianskyi District

Drone Debris Falls On High-Rise, Office Building In Kyiv's Solomianskyi District


Date: 2026-10-10 08:04:07

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Telegram.

"Debris, preliminarily identified as drone wreckage, has fallen onto a 25-story residential building in the Solomianskyi district. Emergency services are heading to the scene," the statement said.

Read also: Metro trains, escalators, some public transport services in Kyiv suspended due to power outage

The mayor also added that drone debris had struck an eight-story office building in the Solomianskyi district.

On October 9, debris from a Russian drone fell in an area near a business center in Kyiv's Dniprovskyi district.

Illustrative photo

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UkrinForm

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