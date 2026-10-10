Drone Debris Falls On High-Rise, Office Building In Kyiv's Solomianskyi District
"Debris, preliminarily identified as drone wreckage, has fallen onto a 25-story residential building in the Solomianskyi district. Emergency services are heading to the scene," the statement said.Read also: Metro trains, escalators, some public transport services in Kyiv suspended due to power outage
The mayor also added that drone debris had struck an eight-story office building in the Solomianskyi district.
On October 9, debris from a Russian drone fell in an area near a business center in Kyiv's Dniprovskyi district.
Illustrative photo
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment