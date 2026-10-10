Drone Debris Falls On High-Rise, Office Building In Kyiv's Solomianskyi District

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Telegram.

"Debris, preliminarily identified as drone wreckage, has fallen onto a 25-story residential building in the Solomianskyi district. Emergency services are heading to the scene," the statement said.

Metro trains, escalators, some public transport services in Kyiv suspended due to power outage

The mayor also added that drone debris had struck an eight-story office building in the Solomianskyi district.

On October 9, debris from a Russian drone fell in an area near a business center in Kyiv's Dniprovskyi district.

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