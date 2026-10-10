Ukrainian Forces Strike Oil Facility In Russia's Samara Region Again
The extent of the damage is being assessed.
The Samara LPDS is a major hub for receiving, storing and blending oil. Crude oil arrives via trunk pipelines from Tatarstan, Western Siberia and other oil-producing regions of Russia. At the station, crude oil with different sulfur content levels is blended to produce the Urals export grade.
The facility is involved in meeting the needs of the Russian Armed Forces.Read also: Oil terminal in Russia's Rostov region on fire after attack – media
In addition, the destruction of four RVS-50000 storage tanks and a large-scale fire at the Samara LPDS on October 7 have been confirmed.
Strikes on such facilities represent Ukraine's exercise of its inherent right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter and are aimed at reducing the Russian Federation's military and economic potential.
As Ukrinform reported, Ukrainian strikes damaged 11 RVS-20000 oil storage tanks and three RVSPK-50000 tanks at the Samara linear production and dispatch station in Russia's Samara region.
Photo: Screenshot
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